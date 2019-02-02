Lead disappears in third quarter; Eagles fall

Javant McDowell -

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen’s 14-point halftime lead disappeared in the third quarter, leading to a 56-53 loss to Fairmont in boys high school basketball Friday night.

The Eagles led 35-21 at intermission, with 6-foot-6 sophomore Javant McDowell having powered for 10 of his 20 points. Senior Darrell Banks added a pair of 3-pointers to spark the hosts.

Fairmont rallied to a one-point lead entering the final period. Javan Morris scored 18 of his 22 points in the middle two quarters; he scored 26 in Fairmont’s 47-37 win in December.

Jakeem Moore added 12 points for the Golden Tornadoes.

Banks chipped in 13 points for the Eagles.

East Bladen, in danger of missing the league tournament by not being among the top eight of the 10-team conference, is 3-11 in the Three Rivers and 3-17 overall. The Eagles have lost seven straight since back-to-back wins ended a nine-game skid.

East Bladen is four games in the loss column out of seventh place and one game back of the eighth and final spot into the league tournament.

Fairmont climbed to 6-7 in the league and 7-12 overall.

