West Bladen boys humbled by Whiteville

DUBLIN — West Bladen yielded 10 consecutive points in the third quarter and went on to bow to Whiteville 59-49 in boys high school basketball Friday night.

Junior Tyre Boykin continued his torrid scoring of late, pouring in 25 points for the hosts. Sophomore Shy’ron Adams added 12 points.

The Knights trailed 28-25 in the third quarter when Whiteville seized control with 10 straight points, closing the period on a 14-2 roll to lead by 15. The margin climbed to 20 in the fourth quarter.

Cameron Richardson led the Wolfpack with 24 points and Ty Moss added 10.

West Bladen fell to 2-10 in the Three Rivers, remaining in last place of the 10-team league a game back of East Bladen. Only the top eight make the conference tournament. The Knights are three games in the loss column behind seventh place.

Whiteville leveled its Three Rivers mark at 7-7, just two games out of third place. The Wolfpack is 12-8 overall.

