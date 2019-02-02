DUBLIN — West Bladen has gone from being in a battle of the last two league unbeatens to a puzzling tailspin.

The Lady Knights dropped a heart-breaker Friday night, falling to Whiteville 49-46 in Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball. West Bladen tumbled to 9-4 in the league, in fourth place one-half game out of a tie for second.

The Lady Knights (12-6) played East Bladen for first place in the league just three weeks ago. But since that time, scoring has been problematic.

On this night, West Bladen regained some of its lost touch.

Junior Lexie Corrothers returned to the lineup with 22 points and freshman Haley George scored eight.

Marquasia Smith and Trinity Smith led Whiteville with 17 and 12 points, respectively. I’Reona Johnson added 10.

Whiteville is 10-4 in the Three Rivers and 10-7 overall.

West Bladen’s matchup with South Robeson, not played last week, has been ruled a forfeit. The teams are scheduled to meet Thursday.

The Lady Knights are 3-2 in games decided by five points or less. West Bladen is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or fewer points after starting the season winning six of seven.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Mikayla Meadows defends Whiteville’s Jazmin Faison on Friday night during a Three Rivers Conference contest. The Lady Knights fell, 49-46. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_prep-W-Bladen-Whiteville-G2-020519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Carley Dawson gets to a loose ball ahead of Whiteville’s I’Reona Johnson on Friday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_prep-W-Bladen-Whiteville-G3-020519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Seniah Johnson collects a rebound and looks to pass to Kasee Singletary (middle) during Friday night’s Three Rivers Conference clash with Whiteville. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_prep-W-Bladen-Whiteville-G1-020519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Seniah Johnson collects a rebound and looks to pass to Kasee Singletary (middle) during Friday night’s Three Rivers Conference clash with Whiteville.

