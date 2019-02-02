East Bladen girls clinch share of Three Rivers crown

Patience Ward - Ja'Tyra Moore-Peterson -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Senior Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson scored 24 of her 30 points in the first quarter, leading state-ranked No. 4 East Bladen past winless Fairmont 72-18 in girls high school basketball Friday night.

The triumph, coupled with West Bladen’s loss to Whiteville, clinched no worse than a share of the Three Rivers Conference regular season championship. The Lady Eagles bid for the outright crown as well as their seventh consecutive 20-win season, and 14th in the last 15 years, on Tuesday at St. Pauls.

The Lady Eagles, at home for the first time since head coach Patty Evers notched her 500th coaching victory, celebrated with a presentation afterward.

Moore-Peterson, headed to UNC Pembroke next season, made sure there would be no surprises from the Lady Tornadoes. She drained six of her seven 3-pointers in the first eight minutes.

The mercy rule, a running clock after a 40-point lead is established, was already in effect when Fairmont was shutout in the final period.

East Bladen, 19-1 with an 11-game winning streak, climbed to 14-0 in the Three Rivers, four games in the loss column ahead of St. Pauls, Whiteville and West Bladen.

Junior Patience Ward added 18 points and senior Erica McKoy 16 for the Lady Eagles.

Fairmont, eliminated from being able to make the league tournament by finishing in the top eight, was led by Morgan Scott with six points and Symiah McNeill with five. The Lady Tornadoes have not won in 18 starts this year, 14 in the league.

Patience Ward Ja'Tyra Moore-Peterson

