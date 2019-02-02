ELIZABETHTOWN — Patty Evers did Friday as she does many mornings, arriving at East Bladen High School and walking into the gym.

At one end was a new banner still covered up, one she knew about but had yet to see. The tears welled up inside, she pivoted for her office, and “just went to work.”

Hours later, after her team delivered another victory, a ceremony to commemorate her 500th coaching victory ended with the banner unfurled.

The daughter of Patsy and the late David Evers accepted the well wishes of many, her team was exuberant throughout the ceremony and several heartfelt words were shared in a reception afterward in the school’s media center.

“I’ve had all week to think about it. It’s been a trip through memory lane,” Evers said of the time since a week earlier when East Bladen beat Red Springs to lift her to the milestone. “I’ve had a chance to pull out pictures. I was like, ‘Wow! I really looked like that?’

“This morning, I saw the thing on the wall. I teared up, walked out and just went to work. I really cannot believe — it just hasn’t sunk in. Five hundred is a big number.”

Evers, according to numbers the N.C. High School Athletic Association supplied but says it cannot yet verify as official, is one of at least four girls basketball coaches in the state still active with at least 500 coaching wins. She is projected to rank No. 14 all-time.

Friday was win No. 501, a 72-18 triumph over Fairmont. Her all-time record, including five years at Tar Heel, is 501-122. This is her 18th season since the new East Bladen opened, and the Lady Eagles have clinched no worse than a share of the league title and stand 19-1 overall.

Joe Melvin emceed the brief ceremony after the game, sharing with the near-capacity crowd Evers’ accolades that include five valedictorians on her teams, a National Army Pro Football Hall of Fame winner and three finalists. She’s a previous assistant coach in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game and this year will be head coach for North Carolina in the Carolinas All-Star Basketball Classic.

The Lady Eagles have made four state finals appearances. Evers has 12 league coaching honors and been accorded four state coaching honors from the NCHSAA bearing the names of some of some of the state’s legends: Toby Webb, Pat Gainey, Doris Howard and Homer Thompson.

As Melvin finished, the moment came for Principal Dr. Jason Wray to pull the string that would reveal the banner. When it left him with a broken paper clip and the humbling smile of a good sport, senior Ashley Hardin grabbed a basketball and got the assist to junior Patience Ward — who took a few shots and successfully dislodged it for all to see.

“I really appreciate my administration so much,” Evers said, adding that the organization of activities at Red Springs a week earlier and Friday night’s plans were accomplished by assistant principal Heather Thompson as she also coordinated school-wide testing. “Ms. Thompson, she’s in charge of testing — and she’s done so much to make sure of all this. The parents provided a reception. It’s just been wonderful.

“It’s hard to believe I’m hearing these things about what you’ve accomplished. I just work hard to be the best at what I do.”

She paused, and chuckled.

“It’s priceless, for the banner to be stuck, and then Patience …,” her voice trailed off, a smile took over.

She realized, perhaps, that just as she’s been there for her players time and again for big moments in life, this special moment for her wouldn’t be spoiled. Her players were there, this time for her, and they know how to handle a basketball.

Patty Evers https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_prep-E-Bladen-Evers-500-6-020519.jpg Patty Evers Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

As Joe Melvin reads the accomplishments, East Bladen head coach Patty Evers (second from left) is cheered by her team. Assistant coach Alan West (left) and assistant principal Heather Thompson flank the coach. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_prep-E-Bladen-Evers-500-5-020519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

As Joe Melvin reads the accomplishments, East Bladen head coach Patty Evers (second from left) is cheered by her team. Assistant coach Alan West (left) and assistant principal Heather Thompson flank the coach. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

As the big moment arrives for a new banner to be unfurled, assistant principal Heather Thompson, behind head coach Patty Evers, is momentarily anguished when the string breaks and the banner stays covered. Just a few minutes later, however, a few shots from Patience Ward unleashed it for all to see. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_prep-E-Bladen-Evers-500-4-020519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

As the big moment arrives for a new banner to be unfurled, assistant principal Heather Thompson, behind head coach Patty Evers, is momentarily anguished when the string breaks and the banner stays covered. Just a few minutes later, however, a few shots from Patience Ward unleashed it for all to see. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

A pesky broken paper clip wasn’t going to spoil East Bladen’s big night to honor head coach Patty Evers for her 500th career coaching victory. Patience Ward takes shots at the banner until it final broke free and unfurled. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_prep-E-Bladen-Evers-500-3-020519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

A pesky broken paper clip wasn’t going to spoil East Bladen’s big night to honor head coach Patty Evers for her 500th career coaching victory. Patience Ward takes shots at the banner until it final broke free and unfurled. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Patience Ward (23) got an assist from Ashley Hardin (30) and a big high five from head coach Patty Evers after she took the shots needed to unfurl a banner, climaxing a ceremony honoring the coach for her 500th career coaching win. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_prep-E-Bladen-Evers-500-2-020519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Patience Ward (23) got an assist from Ashley Hardin (30) and a big high five from head coach Patty Evers after she took the shots needed to unfurl a banner, climaxing a ceremony honoring the coach for her 500th career coaching win. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Head coach Patty Evers, with game ball from a win over Red Springs a week earlier and a new banner proclaiming her into the 500-win club behind her, is surrounded by her team of (front, kneeling) Lily Lin, Patience Ward, Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson, (second row, from left) Maya McDonald, Anna Kate White, Ashley Hardin (30), (back, from left) Alexus Mitchell, Kabara Moore, Erica McKoy, Lorna Mendell, Katie Evans and Abbie Cross, and (rear right) assistant coaches Alan West and Megan Kirby. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_prep-E-Bladen-Evers-500-1-020519.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Head coach Patty Evers, with game ball from a win over Red Springs a week earlier and a new banner proclaiming her into the 500-win club behind her, is surrounded by her team of (front, kneeling) Lily Lin, Patience Ward, Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson, (second row, from left) Maya McDonald, Anna Kate White, Ashley Hardin (30), (back, from left) Alexus Mitchell, Kabara Moore, Erica McKoy, Lorna Mendell, Katie Evans and Abbie Cross, and (rear right) assistant coaches Alan West and Megan Kirby.

East Bladen community shares adulation for Patty Evers’ milestone win

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal