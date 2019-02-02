Wooten: N.C. State’s worst day is a beauty for Hokies

- The Associated Press N.C. State wore looks of frustration throughout Saturday's game, including Eric Lockett late in the second half as Virginia Tech pulled away to a 47-24 win. -

RALEIGH — For all that lined up right for N.C. State on Saturday, the one essential to winning did not.

The Wolfpack could not put the ball in the basket.

Virginia Tech won for the 18th time in 21 outings, having no need to prove to anyone its No. 12 national ranking yet showcasing just how much mettle is in Buzz Williams’ program. The Hokies were without two of their best players, most notably point guard Justin Robinson, and still reset the ACC record book.

State had a lot to do with that in the first half, and Tech’s defense did in the second half, Kevin Keatts said.

“I have no answer why we didn’t make shots,” the Wolfpack second-year mentor said of the first half. Of the second half, he added, “Their defense was better.”

Keatts is developing a solid reputation for work on the sideline during the game. But there are few answers when your team can’t find the line, the depth, the bank shot or anything else.

State missed 16 of 17 to open the game and finished 9-for-54, or 19.4 percent. It was 2-for-28 from 3-point territory.

Tech shot 35.6 percent, only forced 10 turnovers and still won an ACC game away from home by 23.

These things just don’t happen. “Crazy,” Keatts called it.

“I thought we got tight,” he said. “I told them at halftime, relax and laugh a little bit.”

It was 20-14 at that point, which the coach rightfully relayed to his team is no different than 35-29 — it’s still just six points.

State even crept within 22-19. But unlike a week earlier when Braxton Beverly hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Clemson, or even Tuesday when the Wolfpack came from 14 down to force overtime against No. 3 Virginia, this time there was nothing.

State bricked shots and showed body language that screamed where the 19,500 in PNC Arena could not. Actually, they did scream a few things and they were not very nice.

Missing shots was contagious on the floor, and frustration spilled throughout the building save for the guests in Chicago maroon and burnt orange.

“You’re on top of the world one day, on the bottom the next,” C.J. Bryce surmised afterward.

Asked what Keatts told the team afterward, he said, “No comment.”

Wyatt Walker did share.

“He was extremely disappointed,” Walker said. “He was very displeased with our effort.”

Yet in his postgame remarks, the coach didn’t dump it on his players, saying he was proud of them and that they competed. He didn’t sugarcoat it either, twice saying it was the rare game when finished that he thought “every guy on the team played bad.”

And that was too bad. State’s schedule lined up favorably, with the ACC’s preseason 2, 4, 5 and 6 being one-time opponents and all coming to PNC. The Virginia schools were the 2 and 5, Clemson the 6.

So much for that scheduling advantage while staring at a 4-5 ACC ledger.

All coaches, Williams included, know the value of any win, much less one on the road. Keatts has said as much himself. Prodded about, perhaps, getting “an ugly win,” Williams never smiled or flinched in response.

“Art is in the eye of the beholder,” he said. “We shot twice what they shot. So, that’s why there’s nothing on the walls of my house except my kids.”

Now the Hokies return to Blacksburg to host Louisville, which was No. 15 before losing at home to Carolina on Saturday. And State will go to Carolina, where it won in a stunner a season ago.

Anyone believing that lines up in a particular way for either team might want to rethink it. This is the ACC, and Tobacco Road has potholes for everybody.

N.C. State wore looks of frustration throughout Saturday’s game, including Eric Lockett late in the second half as Virginia Tech pulled away to a 47-24 win.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

