West Bladen boys to get five decisions in nine days

DUBLIN — West Bladen will resume its suspended boys basketball game at Fairmont on Monday.

Basketball coach and athletics director Travis Pait shared the news by text message Tuesday morning.

The teams met in December in the Three Rivers Conference opener. Play was suspended in the second quarter due to condensation on the playing surface.

West Bladen led 26-20.

The game is scheduled to resume at 6:30 p.m.

The rescheduling will enable the Knights boys to have five decisions — four-plus games — in nine days. West Bladen is host to South Robeson on Thursday in a game rescheduled from Dec. 14 due to a leaking gym roof.

Regularly scheduled contests are Friday at St. Pauls, and then next week’s home finales with South Columbus on Tuesday and East Bladen on Friday.

The Three Rivers Conference tournament begins Feb. 18. Only the top eight teams qualify; the Knights are 10th in the 10-team league entering tonight’s contest at league-leading West Columbus.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

