Wooten: Mindset of red is all it takes

CHAPEL HILL — Roy Williams, the matador, has company.

Luke Maye is far from crowding him. In fact, combined, they’re tormenting the red and white from N.C. State like few ever have before.

Williams’ teams, for whatever reason, just always beat the Wolfpack. Maye shoots the lights out when he sees them.

This is still a rivalry, but the Tar Heels are all but taking the life out of it.

Last year in the Smith Center was nothing more than a blip. In 35 of 39 meetings, Ol’ Roy and his charges have sent the Wolfpack scurrying with a big ol’ L.

“For us, everybody has to play their best for us to be really good,” Williams said.

They were Tuesday night. The final was 113-96, setting all kinds of scoring superlatives.

It was over at halftime.

By then, Carolina led by 16 against a State team just eight points shy of doubling its scoring output of three days earlier. The Wolfpack shot 50 percent, only committed five turnovers and was getting dusted.

As for Maye, State won’t be sad to see the Huntersville senior move along.

His 31 points and 12 rebounds gave him averages of 29 and 13, respectively, over his last four games against State. Three of the four 30-point games in his career have come against the Wolfpack.

“Always, always,” Maye said of the fervor for playing a Big Four rival. “It’s a team we get fired up for.”

Williams was at Carolina from 1979-88. Those were the years when his mentor, Dean Smith, shook off the “never won a big one” label and devoured Triangle neighbors N.C. State and Duke.

Remember, in big-time sports, Rule No. 1 is beat the rival. The Wolfpack and Blue Devils have had their runs on the Tar Heels, but Williams took good notes.

Carolina won 20 of 26 against the Pack while Williams assisted Smith. Good as that might sound, his teams are 30-4 since he came back home from Kansas, where he posted a 5-0 mark against State.

Thirty. And four.

There’s nothing magical.

Carolina runs the same offense, the cuts and the screens and the pushed pace. The Heels don’t have a gimmick defense for State, just a lot of rivalry toughness, the “make you work for every step” mentality that can expose opponents’ weaknesses.

Granted, all of that didn’t work so well against Louisville in the Smith Center last month. And Williams for years, even again Tuesday, assures he sees nothing good in losses. He’d rather win ugly, or on a 55-foot heave — anything but a loss.

“It made us closer,” freshman Coby White said of the setback to the Cardinals.

But the coach said it did a little something else.

“One thing it did do,” he said, “that’s the last time we’ve had crappy practices the day before, or two days before a game.”

Kenny Williams, the senior sharpshooter from the Commonwealth, said the Tar Heels focus on themselves. They’ve improved their mental preparation.

Sounds valid. For Williams and Maye, the mindset of red must be all it takes.

“Being from North Carolina,” Maye said, “it’s a little sweeter to beat a team from North Carolina.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

