East Bladen boys lose at St. Pauls

February 6, 2019 Bladen Journal Sports 0
By: Bladen Journal
-

ST. PAULS — Extending the season beyond the regular-season finale with its rival is on the line Friday night for East Bladen’s boys basketball team.

The Eagles fell at St. Pauls 72-46 on Tuesday in a Three Rivers Conference clash. On Friday, they will host East Columbus — the eighth-place team they have defeated once but will have to beat again to have a chance of being among the eight teams to make the 10-team league’s tournament.

East Bladen, which has dropped eight straight, is 3-12 in the league and 3-18 overall. East Columbus is 5-10 in the league; each team will have just two games next week to close the regular season.

East Columbus, however, could still be caught by West Bladen, which is one game behind the Gators in the loss column and will have five decisions over a nine-day stretch to end the regular season.

St. Pauls snapped a three-game skid and is 10-5 in the Three Rivers and 13-8 overall.

Sophomore Javant McDowell led the guests with 20 points. Senior Darrell Banks added 11 points and sophomore Freddy Wooten 10.

St. Pauls, now 10-5 in the Three Rivers and 13-8 overall, was paced by Isaish Davis with 15 points. Caleb Henderson, Emonta Smith and Erison Emanuel added nine points each.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_basketball6-1.jpg

Bladen Journal

East Bladen (46) — Javant McDowell 20, Darrell Banks 11, Freddy Wooten 10, Keshaun Davis 2, Greyson Heustess 1, Bryon Bowen 1, Tayshaun Berkeley 1, Robbie Cooley, Juwan Baldwin, Corey McKoy, Rashard Willis.

St. Pauls (72) — Isaiah Davis 15, Caleb Henderson 9, Emonta Smith 9, Erikison Emanuel 9, Jadakyss Glover-Graham 6, Zarron Glover 4, Darone Rozier 4, William Ford 4, Anthony Campbell Jr 3, Eric Malloy 3, Quamadre Cannady 3, Trinston Lupo 2, Octavius Hardin 1, Marqueise Coleman, Jeyvian Tatum.

East Bladen 5 17 18 6 — 46

St. Pauls 13 20 12 27 — 72