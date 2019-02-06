CERRO GORDO — One day after New Year’s, West Bladen handed league-leading West Columbus an upset loss.

The Vikings haven’t lost since.

Tuesday night, the Knights were dealt a payback, falling 76-48 in boys high school basketball.

West Bladen fell to 2-11 in the Three Rivers Conference and 5-14 overall. The Knights are 10th in the 10-team league, in danger of missing the league tournament that only includes the top eight.

West Columbus sets the pace at 14-1 and stands 18-2 overall.

The Knights’ sixth straight loss was close through halftime, with the hosts holding a 37-29 edge. West Columbus led 57-34 to start the final period.

Junior Tyre Boykin led the guests with 22 points.

West Columbus, winning its 10th in a row, was led in scoring by Marquise Ratcliff with 14 points. Ty’Quawn Johnson scored 12. Daquan Hardie and Joel Sturdivant chipped in 10 points each.

West Bladen will have a chance to make a run at the league tournament. Because of rescheduled games, the Knights have rescheduled dates Thursday with South Robeson and Monday at Fairmont in addition to next week’s final two games with South Columbus and East Bladen.

The game Monday is resumption of the league opener from December. West Bladen leads 26-20 in the second quarter of a game suspended due to condensation on the playing surface.

