West Bladen girls tumble at West Columbus

CERRO GORDO — West Bladen was unable to take advantage of missed foul shots and fell to host West Columbus 40-35 in high school girls basketball Tuesday night.

The Lady Knights’ opportunities for victory were enhanced when West Columbus staggered to a 2-for-10 effort from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. The Lady Vikings were 3-for-17 on the evening.

West Bladen is 9-5 in the Three Rivers Conference and 12-7 overall. Since falling at East Bladen just over three weeks ago, the Lady Knights have a forfeit win and four losses.

West Bladen was 9-of-24 at the foul line, including 0-for-3 in final period and 3-for-10 in second half. West Bladen didn’t make a field goal in the third quarter.

Junior guard Kasee Singletary had 13 points to lead the guests.

The Lady Vikings climbed to 6-9 in the Three Rivers and 9-12 overall. The hosts were led in scoring by Tah’nijah McKoy, with 10 of her 12 points after halftime, and Tiyarna Braddy with 11 points.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_basketball2.jpg

Bladen Journal