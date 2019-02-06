Lady Eagles own outright Three Rivers championship

ST. PAULS — East Bladen, the state’s No. 4-ranked 2-A team, rallied in the fourth quarter to topple upset-minded St. Pauls 62-53 in girls high school basketball Tuesday night.

The victory clinched the outright regular season Three Rivers Conference championship and the league’s highest seed to the state playoffs. It also represented the 100th win for the program over the last four years, in which seniors Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson and Ashley Hardin have played all four seasons, Anna Kate White and Kabara Moore three seasons and Erica McKoy two. Manager Ting Lin, a senior, has also been with the team three years.

East Bladen is 15-0 in the league and 20-1 overall. The 20-win season is the 13th in the last 14 years and seventh in a row.

NCPreps.com, which uses human voters, has the Lady Eagles at No. 4 in the state this week. MaxPreps, a computerized ranking system, has the team at No. 19. Both polls include only 2-A schools; six teams in the computer poll ahead of East Bladen have five losses or more, including one with seven.

The Lady Eagles trailed 47-40 after three quarters and had been scorched for 25 points by T.J. Eichelberger. Head coach Patty Evers said a trapping defense on the 5-foot-7 sophomore was the difference, holding her to just one field goal in the fourth period.

Moore-Peterson led a balanced East Bladen attack, scoring nine of her 16 points in the final period. McKoy added 15 points, junior Patience Ward 11 and freshman Maya McDonald 10.

East Bladen won despite shooting 8-for-20 at the foul line, including 4-for-13 in the final period.

In addition to Eichelberger’s 27 points, Diamond Simms-Moore added 16 for the hosts. The Lady Bulldogs exited 10-5 in the Three Rivers and 14-7 overall.

Bladen Journal