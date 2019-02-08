Knights lead in fourth quarter before falling

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Tyre Boykin rises to shoot over Robert McCormick on Thursday in a Three Rivers Conference clash. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Cameron Taylor drives toward Syn’cere Southern on Friday at the Castle. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Drew Harris (24) and Shy'ron Adams (4) defend Cameron Werrell on Friday in a Three Rivers Conference clash. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Shy'ron Adams slices through two defenders on Friday night against South Robeson. - -

DUBLIN — West Bladen missed opportunities to expand a fourth-quarter lead.

When its last five possessions came up empty, the Knights had been dealt a 74-66 setback by visiting South Robeson in the Castle on Thursday night. The seventh consecutive loss kept West Bladen (2-12 league, 5-15 overall) in the basement of the Three Rivers Conference while the Mustangs (11-9) climbed above .500 in the league at 8-7 and within striking distance of second place.

South Robeson scored 15 of the final 18 points in the last three minutes.

West Bladen trailed big early, but rallied and finally took a 58-57 lead with under four minutes to play. It could have been more had two corner 3-pointers not gone for airballs and a layup been successful.

Still, senior Kesean Lewis’ putback and free throw gave the hosts a 63-59 lead with 2:50 to go. Cameron Werrell, who finished with 23 points, sent South Robeson back ahead 67-66 with 1:16 to play and the Knights’ last five possessions ended with three misses and two turnovers.

Junior Tyre Boykin scored 11 points in the first quarter, 21 in the first half and 25 for the game. The Knights also got 14 points from sophomore Shy’ron Adams and 10 from Lewis.

The Mustangs counted Kylerr Paige’s 20 points and 13 from Daniel Murray.

West Bladen (66) — Tyre Boykin 25, Shy’ron Adams 14, Kesean Lewis 10, Jaheim Lesane 9, Tra’shawn Ballard 4, Drew Harris 2, Cameron Taylor 2, Kerron Washington, Eddie Perez-Ortiz, Nijeah McKoy, Jackson Norris. South Robeson (74) — Cameron Werrell 23, Kylerr Paige 20, Daniel Murray 13, Syn’cere Southern 8, Eric Lewis 5, Jeremy McGirt 2, Patrick Christian 2, Jamearous McCleod 1, Robert McCormick, Zackary Leake. West Bladen 13 19 21 13 — 66 South Robeson 15 25 15 19 — 74

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

