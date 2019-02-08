Finally! Lady Knights’ woes end with triumph over South Robeson

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Tatiana Hunt moves into the frontcourt on Friday against South Robeson. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Freshman Haley George (4) led all scorers Friday night with 13 points. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Lexie Corrothers agonizes after injuring her left leg on the final play of the third quarter Friday. Teammates (from left) Kasee Singletary, Carley Dawson and Tatiana Hunt head toward her. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Lexie Corrothers is attended to after injuring her leg at the end of the third quarter Friday against South Robeson. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Carley Dawson scores on a layup Friday night in West Bladen's win over South Robeson. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Seniah Johnson looks for room along the baseline Friday night in a win over South Robeson. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Lexie Corrothers makes a move to the basket in the third quarter Friday night in a win over South Robeson. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Mikayla Meadows is tied up with South Robeson's Jakirra White on Friday night in a Three Rivers Conference contest. - -

DUBLIN — West Bladen’s skid is over.

The Lady Knights didn’t allow a point in the final eight minutes and beat South Robeson 36-27 in the Castle on Thursday night. West Bladen had not won on the court since the first week of January, posting only a forfeit victory against five defeats since winning at South Columbus on Jan. 8.

“We finally got more shots to go,” said head coach Brian McCleney.

West Bladen had endured long stretches without points during its tailspin. On Thursday, the Lady Knights struggled against the South Robeson pressure but had enough tenacity and execution on offense to prevail.

The hosts also did it without one of their best players. Junior guard Lexie Corrothers was carried from the floor after banging knees with a defender as the third-quarter horn sounded. Junior guard Kasee Singletary spent a portion of the fourth quarter on the bench with four fouls.

So with about five minutes to go, McCleney was without two of his best ballhandlers. Disdaining the risk, he guided his team through the rest of the game trying to use as much time as possible each possession.

His team, he said, had not been faced with such a challenge all season, even when stringing together a nine-game winning streak.

“I was hoping we could get far enough out to pull them out of the zone to hit some creases,” McCleney said.

Success in that battle was moderate, but the bigger picture — simply winning the game — was quite the success.

Junior Seniah Johnson scored on an inbounds pass from junior Mikayla Meadows with 3:45 to go for a 32-27 lead. Freshman Haley George made both ends of a one-and-one with 52.3 seconds left for a seven-point cushion.

“We made some good decisions down low,” McCleney said of the final three minutes, when several possessions included resets by passing the ball from the low post to the perimeter.

George led all scorers with 13 points. Corrothers had 10.

Nytia Lewis led the Lady Mustangs with 10 points.

The victory lifted West Bladen to a third-place tie at 10-5 in the Three Rivers Conference. The Lady Knights are 13-7 overall. South Robeson exited 5-10 in the league and 9-11 overall.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Tatiana Hunt moves into the frontcourt on Friday against South Robeson. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_W-Bladen-S-Rob-G1-021219-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Tatiana Hunt moves into the frontcourt on Friday against South Robeson. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Freshman Haley George (4) led all scorers Friday night with 13 points. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_W-Bladen-S-Rob-G2-021219-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Freshman Haley George (4) led all scorers Friday night with 13 points. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Lexie Corrothers agonizes after injuring her left leg on the final play of the third quarter Friday. Teammates (from left) Kasee Singletary, Carley Dawson and Tatiana Hunt head toward her. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_W-Bladen-S-Rob-G3-021219-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Lexie Corrothers agonizes after injuring her left leg on the final play of the third quarter Friday. Teammates (from left) Kasee Singletary, Carley Dawson and Tatiana Hunt head toward her. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Lexie Corrothers is attended to after injuring her leg at the end of the third quarter Friday against South Robeson. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_W-Bladen-S-Rob-G4-021219-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Lexie Corrothers is attended to after injuring her leg at the end of the third quarter Friday against South Robeson. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Carley Dawson scores on a layup Friday night in West Bladen’s win over South Robeson. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_W-Bladen-S-Rob-G5-021219-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Carley Dawson scores on a layup Friday night in West Bladen’s win over South Robeson. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Seniah Johnson looks for room along the baseline Friday night in a win over South Robeson. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_W-Bladen-S-Rob-G7-021219-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Seniah Johnson looks for room along the baseline Friday night in a win over South Robeson. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Lexie Corrothers makes a move to the basket in the third quarter Friday night in a win over South Robeson. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_W-Bladen-S-Rob-G6-021219-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Lexie Corrothers makes a move to the basket in the third quarter Friday night in a win over South Robeson. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Mikayla Meadows is tied up with South Robeson’s Jakirra White on Friday night in a Three Rivers Conference contest. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_W-Bladen-S-Rob-G8-021219-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Mikayla Meadows is tied up with South Robeson’s Jakirra White on Friday night in a Three Rivers Conference contest.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

South Robeson (27) — Nytia Lewis 10, Zaneta Ellerbee 6, Dysteanie Beverly 4, Jakirra White 3, Tehya Bullard 2, Angelaysha Thompson 2, Niyasia Shephard, Hailey Werrell, Deliyah Revels, D’amrah Rowdy, Jocelyn Maynor, Dajah Monroe, Diamond Mitchell. West Bladen (36) — Haley George 13, Lexie Corrothers 10, Carley Dawson 4, Seniah Johnson 4, Kasee Singletary 2, Jessica Labra 2, Mikayla Meadows 1, Tatiana Hunt, Hannah Pait. South Robeson 7 8 12 0 — 27 West Bladen 9 6 15 6 — 36

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.