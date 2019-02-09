ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen scored in the final half-minute to defeat East Columbus 25-24 in junior varsity girls high school basketball Friday night.

RonKira Lennon’s two free throws were the final points for the Lady Eagles. A steal by Shanell McMillan sealed the outcome.

East Bladen jumped to a five-point cushion after a period but was deadlocked 12-12 at halftime.

Lennon led the hosts with eight points. Aaniyah Jackson added five points and Azariah Rhodie four.

East Bladen climbed to 9-5 overall and 9-4 in the Three Rivers Conference.

