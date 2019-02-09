ELIZABETHTOWN — Makhi Cromartie’s double-double led East Bladen past East Columbus 26-20 in high school junior varsity boys basketball Friday night.
The Eagles were able to overcome being shutout in the third quarter, their five-point halftime advantage trimmed to 15-14. Cromartie scored six of his 10 points in the final eight minutes.
Cromartie, a guard, also had 11 rebounds.
Jacob Priest led all scorers with 11 points.
East Bladen enters the final week of play 9-7 in the Three Rivers Conference and 11-8 overall.