ST. PAULS — There will be no league tournament for the West Bladen boys.

The Knights fell to St. Pauls 88-69 in high school boys basketball Friday night. Coupled with East Columbus winning, West Bladen will fail to qualify among the top eight of the Three Rivers Conference.

The league this year decided in January to not have all 10 teams participate, opting instead for just the top eight. A year ago, the seventh- through 10th-place teams played on the Saturday night after the regular-season finales.

West Bladen is 2-13 in the conference, 5-16 overall and has lost eight in a row. The Gators are three games clear of the Knights in the loss column, and only have two games to play.

St. Pauls, meanwhile, is tied for second in the league at 11-5. The Bulldogs are 14-8 overall.

It will be the second consecutive year the Knights have failed to reach the league tournament quarterfinals.

Tyre Boykin, a junior guard, continued his torrid scoring spree with 27 points. Senior Jaheim Lesane added 10 points and senior Kesean Lewis chipped in seven.

The Bulldogs were led by Isaiah Davis with 15 points, Caleb Henderson with 14 and Emonta Smith with 11.

