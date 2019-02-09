ST. PAULS — West Bladen lost a pivotal Three Rivers Conference test at St. Pauls on Friday night, falling 39-21 in high school girls basketball.

The teams are battling for the second through fourth positions in the league. The Lady Knights dropped to 10-6 in the league and stand 13-8 overall; the Lady Bulldogs are 11-5 and 15-7, respectively.

Whiteville is the other program in the mix behind league-leading East Bladen. Two of the three will be in the same side of the Three Rivers tournament bracket.

West Bladen has lost four of its last five.

Junior Kasee Singletary’s 11 points led the guests. She picked up seven of those in the final quarter as the Lady Knights tried to rally from a 30-11 deficit.

Freshman Haley George’s field goal was the only points in the second quarter and Singletary’s bucket was the lone tally in the third period. Junior playmaker Lexie Corrothers, injured in both Tuesday and Thursday games prior to Friday, was limited to a point.

T.J. Eichelberger led St. Pauls, scoring 13 of her 23 points in the second half. She made 10 of 13 free throws. Diamond Simms-Moore added 10 points.

Kasee Singletary https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_10-Kasee-Singletary.jpg Kasee Singletary

Bladen Journal