ELIZABETHTOWN — High fives and smiles were plentiful beforehand.

Senior Night for the East Bladen boys basketball team started with great promise, including an early lead after the pomp of the pregame ceremony. But East Columbus was across the county line to play the spoiler, and did just that in handing the Eagles a 39-38 loss.

The two teams were among a trio vying for inclusion to the Three Rivers Conference tournament. East Bladen was eliminated with the loss, and the Gators secured their spot by virtue of West Bladen losing at St. Pauls.

East Bladen, which has dropped nine straight, is 3-13 in the Three Rivers and 3-17 overall. East Columbus is 6-10 in the league and 10-12 overall after its second straight win.

Despite wretched second and third quarters, East Bladen appeared on the verge of rallying to victory. The hosts charged from a 31-22 deficit in the third quarter to lead 35-34 with 2:03 to play on a free throw by senior Darrell Banks.

“We wanted to win,” Banks said of the late rally. “Everybody played team ball.”

Fellow senior Bryon Bowen agreed, adding, “We couldn’t get the ball in the net. The first quarter we did OK, but the second quarter we struggled.”

And they struggled to the finish, only scoring again on Banks’ 3-pointer with a second left.

It was the final home game for Banks, Bowen, 6-foot-8 Robbie Cooley and senior guards Keshaun Davis and Pierce Melvin.

“They’ve played hard; they have all season,” Banks said of the senior group.

Head coach Kenzil McCall agreed.

“B.J., Cooley and Pierce have played since they were sophomores,” McCall said. “Greyson and Darrell, this was their first year. For them to come in and contribute, I really appreciate the effort.

“I hate it for the seniors, to go out not winning.”

The night was a microcosm of the season. Offense was a challenge and defense had its moments.

“Just looking at the film, we don’t play defense that bad,” McCall said. “We just can’t score the basketball.”

And that includes free throws. East Bladen was 4-for-20 against the Gators.

“If we hit our free throws, we win by double digits,” McCall said.

Banks scored eight points in the third quarter, and 13 of his 16 after intermission. Sophomore Javant McDowell added 11, including seven after halftime.

Tyree Burney and Alterek Simpson led the Gators with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Burney had six and Simpson five in the second quarter, when East Columbus surged ahead 22-16.

Simpson had the Gators’ only field goal in the fourth quarter, when the guests were 6-of-8 at the foul line.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Javant McDowell tries to get a loose ball before East Columbus’ Donovan Worley (left) and Trey Brown (on floor). Teammates Keshaun Davis (rear) and Bryon Bowen are nearby. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_prep-E-Bladen-E-Columbus-B-021219.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

East Columbus (39) — Tyree Burney 11, Alterek Simpson 10, Donavan Worley 7, DaMarcus Brown 7, Kobe Jacobs 2, Branden Brown 2, Elijah Corbett, Trey Brown, Antonio Langley, Curtis Watson. East Bladen (38) — Darrell Banks 16, Javant McDowell 11, Keshaun Davis 4, Freddy Wooten 3, Bryon Bowen 2, Greyson Heustess 2, Robbie Cooley, Tayshaun Berkeley, Juwan Baldwin, Corey McKoy. East Columbus 5 17 9 8 — 39 East Bladen 12 4 11 11 — 38