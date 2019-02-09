ELIZABETHTOWN — Senior Night for five members of the East Bladen girls high school basketball team went off without a hitch Friday night.

All started and did a little something to help in a 68-22 romp past East Columbus. The win kept the state-ranked No. 4 Lady Eagles unblemished in the Three Rivers Conference at 16-0 and moved their winning streak to 13. East Bladen is 21-1 overall.

“It was a good night, and a team win,” said first-time starter Kabara Moore. “Everybody worked together.”

Though Moore is frequently among the last to get in games, she and her coach say her leadership role is defined and helpful to the younger players. The team, Moore says, are her closest friends.

“We try to do our roles, to tell the freshman what is wrong and right before coach has to,” Moore said.

She was joined in the lineup by UNC Pembroke-bound Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson and Ashley Hardin, each a four-year mainstay in the program; Anna Kate White, who has played three varsity seasons; and Erica McKoy, who is in her second season since transferring.

“This group wears their heart on their sleeve,” head coach Patty Evers said. “They genuinely look out for each other. They care about the welfare of each other, at school and at home.

“It’s been hard to get our chemistry down, but we’ve found our way. They’ve worked hard.”

And they’ve laughed hard, White said. The pre-practice routine includes not only jokes but her love for song.

“They tell me it’s not choir practice,” White said with a laugh. “It’s been fun.”

And, she assured, the team likes coming to practice.

Evers said they’re often quiet, creating a motivational challenge. But she likes what they bring to the court.

“They’re awesome,” she said.

McKoy scored eight of her 20 points in the second quarter when the hosts surged into control. Junior Patience Ward scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half.

East Bladen, troubled shooting free throws throughout the year, was 22-for-30. That included 5-of-5 by Moore-Peterson, 4-of-5 by McKoy and 11-of-14 by Ward, the three primary ballhandlers.

After a slow start, it was a rout by halftime, with East Bladen leading 35-11.

East Columbus had its three-game winning streak snapped and exited 6-10 and 9-13, respectively.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Ashley Hardin gets pass through the defense of Lady Gators’ Alanna Deal (left) and La’Zaydia Flowers. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_prep-E-Bladen-E-Columbus-G-021219.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Ashley Hardin gets pass through the defense of Lady Gators’ Alanna Deal (left) and La’Zaydia Flowers.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

East Columbus (22) — Alanna Deal 13, La’Zaydia Flowers 4, GiGi Bellamy 2, Jnia Watson 2, June Baldwin 1, Rosalind Harper, Arianna Daniels, Katherine Reeves, Sharda Baldwin, Saranna Campbell, Nahvia Cromartie, Tailyn Moore, Hannah Andrews. East Bladen (68) — Erica McKoy 20, Patience Ward 17, Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson 11, Maya McDonald 8, Katie Evans 6, Abbie Cross 4, Lorna Mendell 2, Ashley Hardin, Kabara Moore, Anna Kate White. East Columbus 6 5 9 2 — 22 East Bladen 9 26 23 10 — 68