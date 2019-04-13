FAYETTEVILLE — Pairings are set for the holiday baseball tournament hosted by Terry Sanford High School.

West Bladen will be in the opening game at 10 a.m. Saturday against host Terry Sanford.

East Bladen plays the nightcap of the first day, at 7 p.m. against Pinecrest.

The 1 p.m. game matches Midway and Northwood, and the 4 p.m. game pits Cape Fear against South Caldwell.

The tournament has a traditional format. Losers’ bracket games are April 22 and 23 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with games on the winners’ side at 4 and 7 p.m. each day.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_prep-baseball-3.jpg