A former East Bladen High School football coach was enshrined to the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in ceremonies Saturday night in Chapel Hill.

Bob Lewis, who led the East Bladen Cougars from 1972 to 1980, took a place alongside some of the state’s greatest coaches and athletes. Lewis also coached at Clinton, Whiteville and Harrells Christian, the latter of which is a N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association member, and posted a career record of 322-146-6.

The 1973 East Bladen team tied Jamestown Ragsdale 16-16 in the 3-A state championship game.

Lewis’ teams in Clinton won state titles in 1990, 1996, 1997 and 2001, and were state runner-up in 1995 and 2014.

At Harrells, Lewis coached the 2005 state champions and the 2007 state runner-up.

Lewis was named the head coach for North Carolina in the 1999 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

He retired more than once, the last after the 2017 season.

Others honored Saturday night in what is known as the Class of 2018 were Jim Brett, Marsha Crump, the late Charles A. McCullough Sr., D. Gordon Patrick, Marc Payne, Bobby Poss and Colon Starrett.

Brett was a renowned football coach at Tarboro, West Brunswick, Northern Nash and West Carteret, winning state titles at Tarboro and West Brunswick. His Tarboro track teams won state titles in 1973, 1974, 1978 and 1979.

Crump was the longtime girls basketball coach at Morganton Freedom High School in a tenure that included three 4-A state championships. McCullough was a 33-year head coach of boys basketball at West Charlotte, a reign that included five state titles. Patrick was head of the West Carteret wrestling dynasty from 1965-84.

Payne coached boys basketball at 1-A Beaver Creek before consolidation formed 2-A Ashe County High. He also coached the Huskies, and was a coach for a time at Watauga in Boone. Poss was a football coach at Apex, Seventy-First, South View and Asheville Reynolds, winning state titles — five in all — at each with exception of Apex.

Starrett, of Thomasville, was a basketball referee on the high school and collegiate levels, working 10 state championship games between 1971 and 1985.

File photo | Sampson Indepedent

Bob Lewis got his first football head coaching job at East Bladen High School. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Bob-Lewis.jpg File photo | Sampson Indepedent

Bob Lewis got his first football head coaching job at East Bladen High School.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal