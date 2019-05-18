West Bladen season ends at state championship meet

GREENSBORO — West Bladen’s track season culminated with an appearance in the boys high school 2-A state track championships at North Carolina A&T on Friday.

The Knights had three entries, each of which were denied a top eight event finish and points.

Senior Tyre Boykin qualified in the 100 meters with a third-place finish at the regional, junior A.J. Brown advanced after finishing third in the long jump and junior Davian Willis-Howard qualified with a fourth-place finish in the 110 meter hurdles.

Willis-Howard missed advancing to Friday’s finals by two spots. He was clocked in 15.97 seconds, just 0.16 seconds behind the eighth-place time that advanced.

Boykin was timed in 11.44 seconds during the preliminaries, 0.14 seconds off the eighth-place time that advanced.

Brown’s best leap was 19 feet, 8.5 inches. That was 13th best.

