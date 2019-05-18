‘Dream’ ends with Eagles falling in Elite 8 to Washington, 5-4

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Mason Weaver (5) grounded to first baseman Dan Tatum (4) and his flip to pitcher Lefredrick Wooten (15) covering led to awkward steps at first base. Second baseman Josh McKoy (10) hustled to be in position to help. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Brady Hollingsworth (18) congratulates Gabe Barber (14) after he scored on a sacrifice fly by Lefredrick Wooten (15) in the first inning. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal A full house was ringing the field in Washington on Friday as East Bladen played the Pam Pack. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Senior third baseman Spencer Scott makes the play on a softly hit grounder from Wilson Peed in the third inning Friday at Washington. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Sophomore catcher Brady Hollingsworth singles to center field in the third inning Friday at Washington. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Lefredrick Wooten started for East Bladen, pitching four-plus innings and allowing six hits, two earns runs and two walks. He struck out two. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen senior Dan Tatum scores on a throw well wide of catcher Robert Pollock on Friday at Washington. The Eagles took a 3-2 lead on Tatum's score. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal As East Bladen players left the field Friday, their fans gave them an ovation following the handshake line and after a postgame huddle. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal As the team gathered for a huddle, the emotions spilled out for junior Gabe Barber (left) and sophomore Brady Hollingsworth. - -

WASHINGTON — Crestfallen but appreciative, East Bladen bid farewell to a history-making baseball season Friday night.

The Eagles’ “dream” ride ended in the Elite Eight against a team with its own miracle finish exactly one week earlier. Washington scored two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings, rallying to hand the guests a 5-4 setback and end the careers of seven seniors.

“I’ll never forget it,” senior first baseman Dan Tatum said. “This is one of the best teams I’ve ever played with. They’ll do anything for each other. I’ll miss this.

“We broke history. I hope the teams from now on will go on further.”

Veteran head coach Russell Priest’s East Bladen nine finished 19-7, having gone deeper in the playoffs than any of its 17 predecessors since consolidation. He’s been the head coach for them all. The Eagles were runner-up and the last remaining team playing from the Three Rivers Conference that includes a Whiteville program with state championships in five of the last seven seasons.

The Pam Pack, champion of the Eastern Carolina Conference and led by head coach Kevin Leggett, carries a 20-5 ledger into the best-of-3 Eastern Finals against Randleman.

“It’s been a dream come true,” junior Gabe Barber said of the last two weeks. “You get hot and stay hot and we went as far as we could. It’s a shame it had to end. I definitely felt the better team didn’t win.”

One week earlier, lanky Washington left-hander Logan Everette — this night’s winning pitcher — couldn’t go against Ayden-Grifton and the Pam Pack fell into a 9-1 deficit. The rally to victory included five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning while not making an out.

The same night about 120 miles away, East Bladen was within inches of elimination. Senior Spencer Scott’s glove kept the Eagles tied with Midway in the bottom of the seventh and in the eighth, a strike away from not scoring, run-scoring hits by seniors Greyson Heustess and Tatum earned a berth in the Sweet 16.

Moments that mattered Friday were plentiful, and more favored the Pam Pack in front of a crowd of several hundred ringing Futrell Field from foul line to foul line.

“We didn’t make the plays when we needed to make a play,” said Grant Pait, Priest’s assistant who works the first base box and leads postgame huddles. “Our pitching wasn’t fine for us, and we left a lot on base.”

Winning three postseason games, including over two league champs with combined records of 36-2, East Bladen hit at a .378 clip and pitched to a 0.73 earned run average. Washington — and Everette — was a better foe, scoring more runs than did First Flight, Midway and N.C. School of Science & Math combined.

The Eagles were only 5-for-26 at the plate, matched the Pam Pack with four errors, and three right-handers combined to walk five, one less than the previous three games combined. The five hits were one fewer than the third inning against First Flight and the fourth inning against Science & Math. A running team with steals on 13 of 14 tries in the postseason, the Eagles suffered two pickoffs.

Everette, with a 2.12 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings entering, mixed his pitches and threw a fastball in the mid-80s. East Bladen’s contact exposed a defensive liability at third base, but never found an outfield gap for extra bases. Heustess and Barber took away potential extra-base hits by the Pam Pack in center and left, respectively.

“He was hitting his spots when he was supposed to,” sophomore catcher Brady Hollingsworth said of Everette. “We couldn’t hit with a good swing or not.”

Trailing 5-3 in the sixth, Heustess grounded to third baseman Will Crisp along the foul line. A brief mishandling got Heustess aboard. Scott’s tapper to the box and a steal by Heustess as Tatum struck out represented the guests’ first runner on third since the second inning. It became more valuable when, with the count 2-2, catcher Robert Pollock threw wildly back to Everette, the ball rolling toward second baseman Wilson Peed allowing Heustess to score and breathe new life into a 5-4 deficit.

Everette struck out four of the last five batters he faced, leaving after a two-out walk to Lefredrick Wooten in the seventh. He gave up five hits and struck out six in the game. Tyler Rowe earned the save retiring the only batter he faced.

“Left-handed and throwing mid-80s, that’s something you don’t see every day,” Pait said of Everette. “He mixed it well. He was effectively wild. He’d be 2-0 in the count and we weren’t aggressive.”

Wooten’s sacrifice fly plated Barber, who singled to left opening the game and stole second and third bases. In the second, a bizarre play scored two runs and ended the inning with a runner thrown out at home.

Already with a runner picked off, East Bladen loaded the bases on Scott’s two-out single to center, Tatum was hit by a pitch and senior Josh McKoy drew a walk from the 9-hole. Barber grounded to Crisp, but his misplay kicked to shortstop Mason Weaver. Weaver’s throw went wide left of Pollock at home, rolling to the backstop as Tatum scored behind Scott.

McKoy rounded third with nobody covering home, but Everette was on the way and Pollock’s flip back to the pitcher was in time for a tag on McKoy.

The Eagles never went down in order, but a two-out single in the third and a pair of two-out hits in the fifth went for naught. They trailed for the first time in the postseason when Washington scored twice in the opening inning.

Hits by Crisp and J.D. Swain helped the Pam Pack to a run in the fourth to tie it, 3-3. In the fifth, a potential double-play grounder to McKoy was fumbled, followed by Hunter Hall singling through the second base side into right field to score Weaver. Pollock added a sacrifice fly and the Pam Pack left the bases loaded for the second straight inning.

Scott was the third pitcher of the inning, escaping the jam by retiring the first of all four batters he faced.

“We’ve taken everything one step at a time,” Hollingsworth said. “We went to practice, and played our tails off every time. We played every game like it was our last game.”

In addition to Tatum, Scott, Heustess and McKoy, the Eagles’ seniors also included Shy Pone, Pierce Melvin and Davis Alsup.

“This is the best group of kids I’ve ever been with,” Hollingsworth said of the seniors. “They have been leaders, stepped up, never let nobody get down.

“It’s been the best team East Bladen has had.”

Added Pait, “The coaches will miss the seniors. They were the glue.”

When it was over, the Eagles’ faithful rose to give the players a standing ovation as they finished the handshake line, and another after a postgame huddle as they exited the playing field.

“If any team fights against us, we could fight right back,” Hollingsworth said. “We gave our heart for this game.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

