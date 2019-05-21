Remainder of Three Rivers golf selections announced

WHITEVILLE — The honorable mention picks to the Three Rivers Conference golf team were announced Tuesday through the league president.

The choices for all-conference were announced following the league championship event earlier this month. They included West Bladen’s Wyatt Bordeaux and Chad Garner.

The honorable mentions announced Tuesday include East Bladen’s Nick Norris and West Bladen’s John Brust. The others were Fairmont’s Ridge Waiters, Red Springs’ Canyon Locklear, South Columbus’ Madelyn Beck, St. Pauls’ Jarod Caulder, West Columbus’ Hinson Hayes and Whiteville’s Jude Stanley.

Earlier, the all-conference picks named along with Bordeaux and Garner were South Columbus’ Caleb Click, Landon Rising, Jonathan Williams and Matt Ward; West Columbus’ Josh McCleney; Whiteville’s Nick Horne; and South Robeson’s Zachary Brayboy and Jacoby Sweat.

The selections were also announced earlier for the league’s Player of the Year, Click, and the Coach of the Year, Bryant Edwards of champion South Columbus.

