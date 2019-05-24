WHITEVILLE — Three members of East Bladen’s high school baseball team were among the selections announced Friday morning as the best in the Three Rivers Conference.

The all-conference picks included Eagles seniors Shy Pone and Spencer Scott, and sophomore Lefredrick Wooten. West Bladen landed junior Logan West on the team. The selections were announced by David Smith, the league president.

Named honorable mention were East Bladen seniors Greyson Heustess, Pierce Melvin and Dan Tatum, and sophomore Zach Meares; and West Bladen senior Jeremy Pait and junior Nolan Bryant.

Lincoln Ransom of league champion Whiteville was named Player of the Year, and the Wolfpack’s Brett Harwood collected Coach of the Year honors.

Other members of the all-conference team included Jake Harwood, Dylan Lawson and Logan Hooks joining Ransom from Whiteville; Jagger Haynes and Cole Benton of West Columbus; Darron Buren and Jaylen Mack of Red Springs; Rajon Graham and Harrison Gore of South Columbus; Caleb Henderson of St. Pauls; Nick McLamb of East Columbus; Colby Thorndyke of Fairmont; and Andrew Chavis of South Robeson.

The other honorable mention choices were Dylan Hamilton, Jake Inman, Jamie Mishue, Jake Butler and John Cook of Whiteville; Cody Benton, Shawn Tyson and Nigel Ceesay of West Columbus; Gabriel Coty Locklear, Jayshawn Carthen and Culton Locklear of Red Springs; Tate Lee, Payton Ray and Miller Gore of South Columbus; Marcus Johnson and D.J. Hinson of St. Pauls; Fisher Reeves and Jerome Beck of East Columbus; Michael Richardson and Skyler Hunt of Fairmont; and Cody Scott and Jeremiah Lowery of South Robeson.

Shy Pone https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_6-Shy-Pone-2.jpg Shy Pone Spence Scott https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_9-Spencer-Scott-1.jpg Spence Scott Lefredrick Wooten https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_15-Lefrederick-Wooten-1.jpg Lefredrick Wooten Logan West https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_9-Logan-West-2.jpg Logan West https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_prep-baseball-2.jpg