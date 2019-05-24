WALLACE — Harrells Christian Academy raised more than $30,000 to support 20 teams and nine sports with its recent booster club golf tournament on the River Course at River Landing Country Club.

The Crusaders’ athletics teams compete in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, playing in the Big East Independent Conference for football and the Coastal Rivers Conference in all other sports.

Play was contested in superball, or captain’s choice, format.

The team of Jim Hancock, Cade Hancock, Andy Wells and Steve Hancock won first place in Flight 1. Justin Strickland, Chris Bell, Johnnie Smith and Bryan Smith finished second.

In Flight 2, first was won by Clayton Hall, Nolan Hall, Freddy Hall and Ross Powell, with the team of Bradley Cottle, Zach Faircloth, Wesley Bowen and Lucas Carter finishing second.

Awards for closest tee shots on the par-3 holes went to Winfred Johnson at No. 3, Randy Wiggins at No. 6, Jackie Robinson at No. 10 and Colby Stoppelbein at No. 17. John Litton Clark won the longest drive competition.

Bill Carone Chevrolet GMC Buick of Wallace served as the title sponsor. Tarheel Concrete and Hog Slat were Eagle sponsors and U.S. Foods and DuBose Strapping were Birdie sponsors.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_prep-golf-3.jpg