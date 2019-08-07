Their hope was to stay the week.

They understood the reality, that it could be a short visit to Ruston, Louisiana.

Sisters of the Elizabethtown baseball all-stars, the group of 9- and 10-year-olds who won the state championship and played in the World Series, came to be an entity in their own right. They were vocal at games, bonded well despite a variance in ages, and wanted nothing more than to see their siblings succeed.

There’s a relative core group that was at most games in Dunn at the state tournament, and also in the Bayou at the World Series.

Are they baseball smart like their brothers?

“Yeah, I guess, sometimes,” said 12-year-old Mary Frances, sister of Fox Sutton.

She said at most games they sit together, the chatter usually drifting to what is happening in their lives.

“We talk about our siblings,” she said. “We watch, and we talk about what we think is going to happen.”

Kaelyn, 11, and Ainsley, 3, are the sisters of Tyler Eason. They said the accomplishments are exciting, and they enjoy time it has provided to spend with the other girls.

They were also aware, before leaving for Ruston, of the reality in tournament play. Elizabethtown dropped its first two games in the double-elimination tournament, earning a top 10 national finish with its Sunday exit.

“It’s going to be sad, because the boys are splitting up,” she said. “A lot of them will move up to an older league. My brother and a few others have another year at this age. When they move up, if they make the same all-stars, they’ll be together again.”

Marteaquo, 26, sister of C.J. McCracken, described a stereotypical brother-sister relationship. She chuckled when explaining C.J. “thinks he’s my age.” That includes instructions — conservative — of what, and what not, to wear.

“We have to remind him how young he is,” she said.

LaTavia, the 19-year-old sister of Braylon Cromartie, said the two of them look alike, almost as if twins despite the age difrerence. He keeps her smiling at the games.

“The way he makes faces when he’s throwing the ball,” she said of how he does it. “Goofy. He’s always been goofy — nothing new.”

For Braylon’s 11-year-old sister Ariel, it’s an “off and on” relationship.

“We fight a lot, and it depends, he’s more annoying,” she said.

Such is, perhaps, to be expected among brothers and sisters. But like any family, including extending out in this Dixie Youth Baseball baseball family, it’s OK for squabbling on the inside; those on the outside should mind their manners.

“A mom from one of the opposing teams said something about Collin, and it didn’t make me happy,” 15-year-old Hannah Cole said of her brother. “Me and Mary Frances and Kaelyn were like, ‘Oooo, you shouldn’t have said that.’ Even though Collin is my brother, we were all pretty upset that somebody had said something.”

They rally together in such times, just as they have fun, laugh and carry on at others. There’s been a camaraderie, Hannah said. It’s pretty consistent with what developed among the parents, and among the dozen players on the team.

It has been a spirit that, whether the team had won or lost in Louisiana, was bound for an end this week.

“I’m not going to see all these boys and their families almost every day like I have been for the last two months,” Hannah said. “It’s sad. They’re like my family.”

Some of the sisters who made the trip to Ruston, Louisiana, to watch Elizabethtown in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series included (front, from left) Hadley Boswell, Kaelyn Eason, Mary Frances Sutton, Ainsley Eason, Ariel Cromartie, Emmie Marlowe, (back, from left) Kaylan Brazzel from the host family, Hannah Cole, LaTavia Bullock and Kynzlee Wood. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_dixie-sisters-080919-1.jpg Contributed photo

Some of the sisters who made the trip to Ruston, Louisiana, to watch Elizabethtown in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series included (front, from left) Hadley Boswell, Kaelyn Eason, Mary Frances Sutton, Ainsley Eason, Ariel Cromartie, Emmie Marlowe, (back, from left) Kaylan Brazzel from the host family, Hannah Cole, LaTavia Bullock and Kynzlee Wood.

