ELIZABETHTOWN — The season’s first glimpse into Bladen County football, and the new tenure of West Bladen’s Jon Sherman, is Saturday morning in Fayetteville.

The Knights will be the first county team to scrimmage, traveling to mix it up with Douglas Byrd High School. The first whistle is at 9 a.m.

East Bladen will again be a participant at the popular fifth annual Battle of the Carolinas on Monday night. The jamboree style event is hosted by Lumberton High School and includes eight teams getting in an hour against a single opponent; the Eagles tussle with Purnell Swett at 6 p.m.

West Bladen’s second scrimmage is at Wilmington Ashley on Tuesday at 6 p.m. East Bladen’s final preseason tuneup is next Friday at James Kenan.

East Bladen is coming off a 9-3 campaign that included a first-round playoff loss to Beddingfield High School of Wilson. West Bladen was 1-10 last year.

Both teams open the regular season Aug. 23, the first playing date for all teams in the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

West Bladen will be home with South Brunswick, a contest originally scheduled to be away but switched because of new turf installment. All Brunswick County schools are getting a version of field turf, a switch from natural grass that will save maintenance fees over the coming years.

East Bladen opens the season at home with Wallace-Rose Hill, the first of a gauntlet stretch that includes at Clinton the next week, an open date, at Whiteville and then home with South Columbus. Each of the teams made the playoffs last year.

East Bladen is ticketed for a 10-game regular season this year and West Bladen’s 11-game slate will include Red Springs twice in three weeks, the first of which will be nonconference. Those unique circumstances are the result of South Robeson High School closing.

West Bladen now has an open date the first Friday in October rather than the first one in September. East Bladen has open dates the first Friday in September and the first one in November.

The Three Rivers Conference season closes for each team with their Nov. 8 meeting at East Bladen. The playoffs start Nov. 15.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal