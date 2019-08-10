LAKE WACCAMAW — The 2019 B&GH Rodeo is Thursday through Saturday at the Boys and Girls Homes Farm and Benton/BTS Arena & Exhibition Center.

All proceeds benefit the children of Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina. There is no resale of tickets; general admission is $15, military and first responders with ID are charged $12, ages 4-10 are $5 and children under 3 get in free.

Gates open at 6 p.m. each day and the rodeo is at 8 p.m. The exhibition center is at 215 Bill Thompson Lane in Lake Waccamaw.

Amanda Thompson, the equine manager and events coordinator, encourages everyone to arrive as the gates open.

“We know that there is going to be a high demand this year and early arrival will allow you to get a good seat and enjoy the vendors,” she said in a news release.

The event, provided by Thomas Linton Rodeo, is sanctioned by the Southern Rodeo Association and will include top riders in bull riding, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping and bareback riding.

Linton said several competitors are former champions.

Family friendly entertainment will be spliced between the competition. Vendors will also be on site.

Gary Faircloth, the president of the Boys and Girls Home, said there is excitement to bring the event back. He said vendors and sponsors have responded well.

More information is available from Thompson at 910-646-3083.

Contributed photo

Bull riding is among the competitive events scheduled for the rodeo in Lake Waccamaw. Also slated are calf roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping and bareback riding. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_rodeo-081319.jpg Contributed photo

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal