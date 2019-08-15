EAST BLADEN
• Head coach: Wilson Bolden.
• Last year: Two individuals competed, no team finish.
• Top returners: No returning players.
• League: Whiteville won Three Rivers Conference last season.
• Dates: Season begins after Labor Day, and may include an opening date in Bladen County. Three Rivers championship meet is in Whiteville on Oct. 23.
WEST BLADEN
• Head coach: Brian McCleney (first year).
• Last year: First-year program.
• Top returners: Sophomore Haley George competed as an individual last year, finishing third in Three Rivers Conference championship meet; first-year team.
• McCleney: “We will be trying to get some of the distance runners out from last spring’s track teams.”
• League: McCleney says, “We will do well if we complete hard. My goal with year’s team is to see our times get better each meet.”
• Dates: Season begins after Labor Day, and may include an opening date in Bladen County. Three Rivers championship meet is in Whiteville on Oct. 23.