EAST BLADEN

Head coach: Wilson Bolden.

Last year: Two individuals competed, no team finish.

Top returners: No returning players.

League: Whiteville won Three Rivers Conference last season.

Dates: Season begins after Labor Day, and may include an opening date in Bladen County. Three Rivers championship meet is in Whiteville on Oct. 23.

WEST BLADEN

Head coach: Brian McCleney (first year).

Last year: First-year program.

Top returners: Sophomore Haley George competed as an individual last year, finishing third in Three Rivers Conference championship meet; first-year team.

McCleney: “We will be trying to get some of the distance runners out from last spring’s track teams.”

League: McCleney says, “We will do well if we complete hard. My goal with year’s team is to see our times get better each meet.”

Dates: Season begins after Labor Day, and may include an opening date in Bladen County. Three Rivers championship meet is in Whiteville on Oct. 23.

Wilson Bolden
Brian McCleney
Bladen Journal