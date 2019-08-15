EAST BLADEN

• Head coach: Wilson Bolden.

• Last year: Two individuals competed, no team finish.

• Top returners: No returning players.

• League: Whiteville won Three Rivers Conference last season.

• Dates: Season begins after Labor Day, and may include an opening date in Bladen County. Three Rivers championship meet is in Whiteville on Oct. 23.

WEST BLADEN

• Head coach: Brian McCleney (first year).

• Last year: First-year program.

• Top returners: Sophomore Haley George competed as an individual last year, finishing third in Three Rivers Conference championship meet; first-year team.

• McCleney: “We will be trying to get some of the distance runners out from last spring’s track teams.”

• League: McCleney says, “We will do well if we complete hard. My goal with year’s team is to see our times get better each meet.”

• Dates: Season begins after Labor Day, and may include an opening date in Bladen County. Three Rivers championship meet is in Whiteville on Oct. 23.

Wilson Bolden https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Wilson-Bolden.jpg Wilson Bolden Brian McCleney https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Brian-McCleney.jpg Brian McCleney https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_prep-girls-cross-country.jpg