EAST BLADEN

• Head coach: Sara Ward (second year, record 3-18).

• Last year: 3-18, 2-16 Three Rivers Conference.

• Top returners: Senior Lorna Mendell, senior Ruth Ward, senior Cybil Campbell, senior Lila McDuffie, junior Kayleigh Raynor, junior Katie Evans and junior Cheylee Mathis. Ward says, “I have seven seniors on a team of 13. This is a very skilled group of girls with lots of talent and experience. Coming up from playing JV are seniors Adrienne Howell and Shanell McMillian. Returning to the court from injuries are Sara Gargala and Abbie Cross. Abbie did play at the end of last season however Sara was out the entire year. She is back stronger than ever. Acee Campbell and Alexus Mitchell are the underclassmen players. Both bring tremendous athleticism and skill to this team.”

• Ward: “We will do well if we control our side of the net.”

• League: Ward says, “Several schools in this conference have strong programs: Whiteville, South Columbus, Fairmont, East Columbus and West Bladen. We are excited to be in such a competitive conference this year and look to pick up wins against every team.”

• Dates: Rival West Bladen is on the schedule Sept. 19 away and home Oct. 22. The Lady Eagles step out of Three Rivers play to test Clinton and Midway twice each.

WEST BLADEN

• Head coach: Gaye Davis (ninth year).

• Last year: 11-9, 10-8 Three Rivers Conference.

• Top returners: Davis says, “I have six returners who will play a vital role. I have four seniors this year: Lexi Corrothers, who is a powerful outside hitter and jumper; Mikayla Meadows will play big for us in the middle with her blocking and hitting; Jordan Benson will help steer our team with setting and defense; and Erica Storms will be a first-year varsity player, but will be a key role player. Sidnee Walters will be a junior that will continue to be strong on the outside as well as see some time in the middle and setting. Ashlyn Cox, a junior, will bring her setting skills and play an important role for us. Amelia Brisson, a junior, will be returning to varsity and will offer us some important swings in the middle. Shelby Pharr, a junior, is a returning starter that brings back her natural leadership role and her fun energy to the middle. Taylor West, a junior, will be new to varsity this year where she will play some key points. Three of my girls played club ball over the winter and it has made such a vast difference in their play.”

• Davis: “We will do well if everyone brings their best to practice and the game every time.”

• League: “Top teams will be South Columbus and Whiteville with Fairmont right there with them. There are several teams that are right there in the middle together. We have a very even conference. Any team can be beat on any night.”

• Dates: Rivalry dates with East Bladen are Sept. 19 at home and Oct. 22 away. Nonconference opponents are Fayetteville Westover and Cape Fear Academy.

