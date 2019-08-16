Seasons open Monday for fall sports

High school sports will open in Bladen County on Monday, the first playing date as allowed in some sports by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

On Monday, Fairmont comes to East Bladen in girls tennis at 4 p.m. and West Bladen’s net squad plays its first match on a newly resurfaced court when Clinton comes to Bladenboro. The East Bladen match, due to resurfacing not being complete, will be played at Bladen County Park and is a nonconference clash. The Lady Eagles also host St. Pauls at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The only opener on Tuesday is East Bladen’s volleyball tilt at Clinton.

Wednesday’s lone season-opener is the East Bladen boys soccer team hosting Wallace-Rose Hill at 6:30 p.m.

West Bladen’s volleyball opener is Thursday, hosting Fayetteville Westover, and its boys soccer opener is Aug. 26 at Hobbton.

The first playing date for football is next Friday, Aug. 23. The Bladen Journal’s Pigskin Preview rolls out in that day’s print edition; that night, East Bladen welcomes Wallace-Rose Hill and West Bladen hosts South Brunswick. Both start at 7:30 p.m.

Like last year, the Bladen Journal will run in each print edition the Three Rivers Conference standings and upcoming schedules for both Bladen County schools throughout the athletic season.

