ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen, reigning Three Rivers Conference champion, opened the boys soccer season Wednesday night with a 1-0 loss to Wallace-Rose Hill.

The visiting Bulldogs scored in the second half.

Next up for the Eagles (0-1) is a nonconference matchup against West Iredell in the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association Kickoff Classic. That match is Saturday at 1 p.m. in Cary.

East Bladen is at Dixon on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

