BLADENBORO — Reigning Three Rivers Conference champion West Bladen routed visiting 4-A Purnell Sweet 8-1 on Wednesday in girls high school tennis.

The Lady Knights of head coach Billy Bryant were in their second outing of the season; Monday’s opener with Clinton was suspended by rain. West Bladen (1-0) travels to Swett on Monday.

Seniors Autumn Brisson and Alyssa Bell ruled the top two singles positions and teamed for a shutout victory in doubles. Brisson turned back Malina Cummings 6-0, 7-6 (1) and Bell bested Elysha Strickland 6-2, 6-1. In doubles, Brisson-Bell defeated Cummings-Strickland 8-0.

For Bell, it was her 2oth consecutive singles win. She hasn’t lost since the last match of her freshman season, on Nov. 1, 2016, to Hannah McNeill of Barlett Yancey. Bell is 29-1 in singles, and has a 21-3 career mark in doubles.

Senior Alyssa Smith, at No. 3, triumphed 6-2, 6-0 over Mya Sampson; junior Marley Fletcher, at No. 4, clipped Lyric Locklear 6-2, 4-6, (10-2); sophomore Courtney Hester, at No. 5, topped Raven Cummings 6-1, 6-0; and junior Elizabeth West, at No. 6, denied Sydney Brooks 6-3, 6-3.

In doubles, Smith-senior Janet Rivera defeated Cummings-Brooks 8-1 at No. 3. At No. 2, Swett’s duo defeated Fletcher-Hester 8-2.

Alyssa Bell https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Alyssa-Bell-1.jpg Alyssa Bell