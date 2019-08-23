ELIZABETHTOWN — Winning football games has been a natural part of fall at East Bladen.

As the Eagles’ 19th season dawns, the school has reached double-figure wins 11 times and made the playoffs every year since the doors opened. Robby Priest has been there for all of them, first as an assistant to Lenon Fisher, now beginning his eighth year as the head coach.

“Be a good teammate. If you can be a good teammate, you can be a good person,” Priest says of the program’s culture and philosophy.

About a half decade ago, Priest recalls, there was a commotion in the locker room just before the team was to come out for practice. He heard it, and it didn’t sound good.

The twins, Larrell and Ferrell Murchison, were part of that team.

“It sounded like a fight, and probably was one,” Priest says. “I leave out of the training room, and I’m heading down there. Larrell, Ferrell and Jaylan Herring meet me and said, ‘We got it coach. No problem.’”

Priest retreated, trusting the leadership of the senior Herring and the junior twins destined for college football.

“If players control the locker room, we’ve got a pretty good team,” Priest says.

He’s not a chemistry teacher at the school, but Priest does believe in it when it comes to a football team.

“It’s having each other’s back, picking up after each other in the locker room and in the weight room,” he said. “All that translates to the field. Somebody makes a mistake, you pick them up and be a good teammate. You look out for one another whether in the hallway or the cafeteria, or downtown. Be your brother’s keeper.”

The head coach likes this year’s team. There are enough returners, he reasons, in key positions to be competitive like always. The offensive line, in particular, is a strength.

The biggest challenge, he says, is “probably finding their identity, what kind of team they’re going to be. I’m anxious to see how they’ll handle adversity, if things don’t go their way.

“Are they going to have their teammates’ back?”

• Head coach: Robby Priest, 8th season

• Offense: Wing-T

• Defense: 4-4

• Priest says the Eagles will do well if: “We stay healthy. There’s not a lot of depth. If somebody gets hurt, that’s a routine rule — no injuries. Numbers wise, we have about 32 on varsity, hopefully 30 to 35 for JV. A lot of freshmen like to wait until school starts, and then they’re five weeks behind.”

• If things don’t go well, Priest says it will likely be because: “Turnovers. They’ll kill you.”

WHO TO WATCH

• Backs/ends: Orlando Murchison, Raymond Autry, Zylique Lewis, Lawson Hester, ReSean McKoy, ZaQuis Leach, Tayshaun Berkeley, Casey Price.

• Linemen: Jordan Stanley, Rashard Willis, Josh Hayes, Nick Norris, Donnie Ezzell, Zach Hester, Jay’Quan McNair.

• Specialists: Gabe Barber on all kicks; McKoy and Lawson as returners.

Note: Some players are backs or ends on offense or defense, but play more interior line positions on the other side of the football.

3 FOR 2019

• Three Eagles could find themselves on the map for college football recruiters this fall, with two others having a chance to make their name known as underclassmen. Jordan Stanley, Lawson Hester and RaSean McKoy are proven and getting better; Stanley was a marshal at graduation. Linemen Josh Hayes and Nick Norris, another with exemplary grades, are leaders in the junior class.

• East Bladen has one of the toughest opening schedules in the state for 2-A football. Wallace-Rose Hill and Clinton are the nonconference foes, and an open date is followed by a trip to Whiteville and a home game with South Columbus. All four of those programs could play Thanksgiving weekend. The trip to Red Springs after that won’t be much easier.

• Asked to predict the league, head coach Robby Priest said it is “tough as ever. Each year is different. I think top to bottom, it’ll be pretty tough.” For the order, he listed Whiteville, South Columbus, Red Springs, St. Pauls, Fairmont and West Bladen, with East Columbus and West Columbus at the back end.

3 FROM 2018

• East Bladen’s 9-3 season included nine consecutive wins, including — because of Hurricane Florence plus a rainout — on a Tuesday and a Saturday. The Eagles scored twice in 10 seconds for a pivotal win over Whiteville the week before the storm, then enjoyed four home games in a row down the stretch with the quirky scheduling.

• The Eagles won a number of games, notably against St. Pauls, because they could run the football and stop the run. The underclassmen in the nucleus of the offensive line included Jordan Stanley, Rashard Willis, Josh Hayes and Nick Norris, all of whom are back. Tight end Tayshaun Berkeley has moved to quarterback.

• Eagles seniors a year ago didn’t number large, but their impact did. They included Eric Chancy, Tyreese McElveen, Davis Alsup, Shy Pone, Dayveon Washington, Jordan Payton, Tyvon Townsend and Josh McKoy.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 23 Wallace-Rose Hill

Aug. 30 at Clinton

Sept. 13 at Whiteville*

Sept. 20 South Columbus*

Sept. 27 at Red Springs*

Oct. 4 West Columbus*

Oct. 11 Fairmont*

Oct. 18 at St. Pauls*

Oct. 25 East Columbus*

Nov. 8 West Bladen*

* Three Rivers Conference games

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Jordan Stanley (61), finding a Red Springs defender to knock down in last year’s matchup, is an integral part of the offensive line head coach Robby Priest deems one of his squad’s biggest strengths. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_ebladenredsprings6.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Jordan Stanley (61), finding a Red Springs defender to knock down in last year’s matchup, is an integral part of the offensive line head coach Robby Priest deems one of his squad’s biggest strengths. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

ZaQuis Leach Leach, making a tackle in the state playoffs against Beddingfield, is part of a strong senior class returning to East Bladen. The Eagles will be seeking their 19th consecutive state playoff berth. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_ebladen-bedd-3.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

ZaQuis Leach Leach, making a tackle in the state playoffs against Beddingfield, is part of a strong senior class returning to East Bladen. The Eagles will be seeking their 19th consecutive state playoff berth. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Lawson Hester (5) eyes running room against Whiteville during last season’s clash, a win which was the second of nine in a row for the Eagles. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_eastbladenwhiteville2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Lawson Hester (5) eyes running room against Whiteville during last season’s clash, a win which was the second of nine in a row for the Eagles.

In a quest for chemistry, 19th straight playoff appearance

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal