Pigskin Preview: West Bladen

Tyre Boykin had a hand in 23 of the 29 touchdowns scored by West Bladen in 2018.

Tra'shawn Ballard (21), looking for a crease against St. Pauls a year ago, has the size to be a 'downhill' back in the Knights' offense.

Nathan Landreth (72) and Kai Belle (52), working against Midway last season, are key returners to the offensive line.

BLADENBORO — Football coaching brought Jon Sherman to West Bladen.

Don’t be surprised, however, when you see him catching a glimpse of the other sports.

While his chief duty is to make the Knights as good as they can be on the gridiron, he believes there’s more to it than living in a football cocoon.

“I want everyone at the this school who can play sports, to believe they can win every time. No matter what sport,” Sherman said. “It stems from the whole school. I want them to have pride, and feel they can compete. I want them to feel good about being West Bladen.”

He says the environment that his football team will live in starts with everybody on campus, not just themselves.

“I want them to have respect for the men you are,” he said. “They can say, ‘That’s a West Bladen football player.’”

Sherman is trying to improve a program that last posted a winning record in 2014, and back-to-back winning seasons in 2007-08. Since 2007, the only playoff appearances were in 2013 and 2015.

“Always work hard, continue to fight,” Sherman said of how he’s shaping his team. “When people play West Bladen, win or lose, they’re going to fight every play. If we can do that, I think the culture will change dramatically. I’m a fighter, that’s who I am. I want them to be fighters. Up 50 or down 50, I’m going to play the same.

“I’m all about the school. Every athletic program.”

He described his biggest challenge to date as developing a sense or urgency.

“Practice, or game, we’ve got to play hard and practice hard every day,” he said. “It’s not half speed here or there, its full speed all the time. That’s the biggest challenge. It’s got to be a drive, an energy, every single minute you’re on the field. If we can figure that out, we’ll be successful.

“Football is not an easy sport.”

• Head coach: Jon Sherman, 1st season

• Offense: Spread

• Defense: 4-3

• Sherman says the Knights will do well if: “If we all play hard, and are on the same page. That’s what I’m looking for: effort, effort, effort. Play hard to the whistle. If we play hard and give it all we can, I’ll be proud of that situation.”

• If things don’t go well, Sherman says it will likely be because: “The team not coming together. It’s not an individual sport. If we’re not on the same page together, we won’t be successful. It’s the key. If we don’t jell, come together as a family, that could be the cause of issues. We’ve got the talent. There is talent here.”

WHO TO WATCH

• Backs/ends: Tyre Boykin, Andrew Brown, Andrew Pait, Gary Parker, Shy’ron Adams, Damarius Robinson, Isaiah McNeill, Tra’shawn Ballard, Jerrylee Kercius.

• Linemen: Kai Belle, Xzavion Morrison, Nathan Landreth, Lucas Nance, Ethan Davis, Lancine Soumanoro, Zaidarius McKenzie, Kendall Johnson.

• Specialists: Brown and Johnson as returners, and maybe Boykin; Johnson punting.

Note: Some players are backs or ends on offense or defense, but play more interior line positions on the other side of the football.

3 FOR 2019

• Tyre Bokin is the most sought-after athlete on the team, and different schools want him for football and basketball. Recruiters may also warm up to Tra’shawn Ballard and Anthony Brown. Underclassmen who might find the radar are Kendall Johnson, Xzavion Morrison, Kai Belle and Shy’ron Adams.

• If home is better than the road, the Knights score a break in scheduling as they try to climb in the Three Rivers Conference. They tied for eighth last year with West Columbus and South Robeson, with East Columbus seventh. South Robeson has closed, and the Vikings and Gators come to Bladenboro this year.

• Head coach Jon Sherman is new to the school, but he’s familiar with the region’s programs. Asked for predictions in the conference, he said South Columbus, Whiteville, East Bladen and St. Pauls are on a top tier. “Red Springs is right with them. The rest of them are trying to fight for the opportunity. Fairmont is with Red Springs with that opportunity.”

3 FROM 2018

• Tyre Boykin was the trigger, and despite every team knowing it, he still excelled. He had a hand in 23 of the Knights’ 29 touchdowns. How tough was he? The dual threat quarterback threw 32 passes and dashed for 30 runs in a Friday night loss that was the team’s third game in eight days.

• Defending was troublesome for the Knights. From the opener at South Brunswick to the finale with Red Springs, it was a constant battle to keep opponents under 40 points. Nine scored 38 or more, the low point a 69-14 loss at league champion South Columbus.

• Youth was prevalent. Six seniors — Kerron Washington, Demetrius McKoy, Mark Glores, Nelson Drake, Shawn Oxendine and Jacob Kinlaw — were part of last year’s team at season’s end.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 23 South Brunswick

Aug. 30 at North Brunswick

Sept. 6 Red Springs

Sept. 13 Fairmont*

Sept. 20 at Red Springs*

Sept. 27 East Columbus*

Oct. 11 Whiteville*

Oct. 18 West Columbus*

Oct. 25 at St. Pauls*

Nov. 1 South Columbus*

Nov. 8 at East Bladen*

* Three Rivers Conference games

Tyre Boykin had a hand in 23 of the 29 touchdowns scored by West Bladen in 2018.

Tyre Boykin had a hand in 23 of the 29 touchdowns scored by West Bladen in 2018.

Tra'shawn Ballard (21), looking for a crease against St. Pauls a year ago, has the size to be a 'downhill' back in the Knights' offense.

Tra'shawn Ballard (21), looking for a crease against St. Pauls a year ago, has the size to be a 'downhill' back in the Knights' offense.

Nathan Landreth (72) and Kai Belle (52), working against Midway last season, are key returners to the offensive line.

Nathan Landreth (72) and Kai Belle (52), working against Midway last season, are key returners to the offensive line.

New coach, improved attitude as Knights seek postseason return

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.