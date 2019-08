BLADENBORO — For the second time in the opening week, tennis at West Bladen was thwarted by rain.

The Lady Knights’ match with Fairmont on Thursday was postponed. The new date is Sept. 16.

West Bladen was suspended in its opener with Clinton on Monday and defeated Purnell Swett on Wednesday.

Head coach Billy Bryant’s netters next travel to Swett on Monday.

