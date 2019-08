BLADENBORO — Jon Sherman’s debut as head coach at West Bladen will have to wait.

The Knights and South Brunswick postponed Friday’s nonconference clash due to lightning and rain. The game will be played Monday night at 6 p.m.

West Bladen goes to North Brunswick on Friday of next week.

