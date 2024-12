DIXON — In a matchup of perennial playoff participants, host Dixon defeated East Bladen 2-0 in boys high school soccer Tuesday evening.

The loss was the second in three outings for the Eagles of head coach Jay Raynor. East Bladen (0-2-1) is back in action Thursday night hosting James Kenan.

The Bulldogs scored a goal in each half and moved to 3-0 on the season.

