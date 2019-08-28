Lady Eagles fall in league opener

Heather Hardin -

TABOR CITY — East Bladen opened its Three Rivers Conference tennis slate on Tuesday, dropping a 6-3 decision at South Columbus.

The Lady Eagles of head coach Megan Kirby won the fifth and sixth slots of singles, and the No. 2 doubles match. East Bladen is 1-1 overall heading into a nonconference clash on Thursday with rival West Bladen.

Heather Hardin, a sophomore left-hander, defeated MacKenzie Cribb 8-6 at No. 5 and teamed with junior Carlie West for an 8-2 win over Maddie Todd and Savannah-Grace Jones. Sophomore Jayden Willington, at No. 6, defeated Caroline Gore 8-5.

In the other singles matches, East Bladen’s junior Lily Lin fell to Chista Formyduval 8-5, junior Alyssa Futrell was defeated by Todd 8-4, West lost to Addison Jacobs 8-5 and senior Gracyn Martin tumbled 8-2 to Jones.

In doubles, Lin-Futrell lost to Formyduval-Jacobs 8-0 and Martin-junior Hannah Wheless was denied 8-1 by Cribb-Gore.

Heather Hardin https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_heather-hardin.jpg Heather Hardin