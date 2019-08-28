RED SPRINGS — West Bladen’s season-opening road show continued Tuesday with a four-set victory over Red Springs in Three Rivers Conference high school volleyball.

The Lady Knights, on the road while repairs are being made to a gym floor that burned in June, prevailed 24-26, 25-11, 25-20, 25-21. The Lady Knights of head coach Gaye Davis moved to 3-0 overall in their league opener and will be at East Columbus on Thursday.

Senior Jordan Benson and junior Sidnee Walters were instrumental in the victory. Benson had 30 digs and Walters registered 12 assists, five kills, 12 aces and three service points.

Seniors Lexi Corrothers and Mikayla Meadows added 10 and nine kills, respectively.

The junior varsity was a winner 25-19, 25-18. Alyssa Suggs had four aces, five service points and three kills. Caroline Brisson came up with four digs. Other solid outings were turned in by Catherine Dowless, Kennedy Carroll, Lydia Villagomez, Whitney McLean and Emily Young.

