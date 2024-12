ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen was denied a victory in its home opener Tuesday evening.

The Lady Eagles of head coach Sara Ward fell to South Columbus 25-11, 25-12, 25-27, 25-16 in Three Rivers Conference high school volleyball. The third-set win was the first for East Bladen this season and the first lost by South Columbus.

East Bladen, which visits Red Springs on Thursday, is 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the league. The Lady Stallions exited 2-0 in the Three Rivers and 4-0 overall.

