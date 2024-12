PEMBROKE — West Bladen captured its first victory Wednesday night, toppling Purnell Swett 2-0 in boys high school soccer.

The Knights of head coach Phil Turnage scored a goal in each half.

West Bladen is 1-1 for the season and will host Hobbton on Tuesday night.

