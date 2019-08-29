RALEIGH — The hospital parking lot in Wilson was where we met.

There was a group of us in Pitt County, and another handful or so from over toward Wayne County. Back then, what is now U.S. 264 with divided highway wasn’t in place and a little two-lane driving was in order if we were headed to Carter Stadium to see the Wolfpack.

Yes, Carter Stadium. Had a big grassy hill on one end, the cool-looking A.E. Finley Fieldhouse on the other where the speakers were on the roof and the wolves howled from within them.

There were a number of games we trekked up to see the red and white. Duke and Carolina, too.

But when the day arrived for East Carolina to make the journey, the little highway got crowded.

This was early 1970s. Sonny Randle and then Pat Dye were the guys in Greenville, and N.C. State was getting a charge from an energetic, bespectacled llittle blonde-headed guy it plucked from William & Mary’s sideline. His first-born son would later be the Pirates’ coach.

The ACC was just getting to 20 years old, East Carolina wanted in, and in the worst kind of way. Even with time, some things don’t change much.

So the chance to play any of the Big Four was quite the opportune moment for the Pirates. Wake Forest had opened Ficklen Stadium — again, yes, just plain Ficklen — back in 1963, but otherwise those schools would have no part in coming down to Greenville.

Nothing to gain, everything to lose the saying went.

So the caravan of cars and pickups hauled you-know-what up 264 to the capital city, and to Chapel Thrill. Chip on the shoulder firmly in tow.

The craziest things would be yelled and claimed. The kids on the field just played football.

There were some blowouts, but the intensity of the series had gained steam from the get-go. The Pirates beat the ’Pack 31-15 in 1971, the second time they played and the only season Al Michaels was head coach.

That’s when State went and got Holtz.

The 1974 game was a 24-20 donnybrook and the Pirates won back-to-back in 1976 and ’77.

Holtz was long gone by then, first to the NFL Jets and then to Arkansas; Dye was out to Wyoming after the ’79 season.

The rivalry and its fans remained.

Mix in the era’s games against Carolina — ECU won in 1975, tied in 1979 and lost by four and two in between — and it’s easy to understand the purple passion that exists to this day. ECU never once felt it was inferior and had some results to back it up.

Rivalries in this state have always been fun. Duke and Carolina is one thing; Carolina and State is another. Each is unique, just as is State-ECU.

Saturday should be fun, at least for a while and maybe all the way through. Few if any believe the Wolfpack can club ’em by 55 again. The most optimistic in purple and gold are allowing themselves to see a way to victory.

Could be. Anything is possible.

Given the nature of the series, the shock value of an ECU win won’t quite be what it was back 40-plus years ago.

The stadium is different now, and more than just being Carter-Finley. It’s more of a cement bowl, the beautiful greenery of a hill and the pines peeking through the corners at the gridiron below have given way to churning out more greenbacks.

Beer taps will flow inside the stadium for the first time. The liquor from the trunk or the toolbox on the pickup will still be prevalent in the parking lots. The sweet aromas from tailgates along Trinity Road, coeds in Daisy Dukes and boots, those howling wolves — for about four hours, this will be the place to be.

High noon on a Saturday in Raleigh. The Pirates are sailing into town, an upset on their mind, a strong Wolfpack team awaiting.

Welcome back, college football.

Dave Doeren (center) and the Wolfpack are more than two touchdown favorites in the betting line for their game Saturday against East Carolina.

College football returns with State-ECU rivalry the opening kickoff