There’s a break next week, but certainly not tonight.

East Bladen goes to Clinton this evening as part of a rigorous opening high school football slate. The Eagles were humbled 44-0 by Wallace-Rose Hill a week ago, and still have Whiteville and South Columbus in their first four.

An open date next week does offer a bit of respite.

“Look good,” eighth-year head coach Robby Priest said of Clinton. “They’re athletic in the right places, fly around on defense. We’re going to have our hands full.”

West Bladen head coach Jon Sherman figures his team will be in a similar position. The Knights, coming off a Monday loss to South Brunswick, go to North Brunswick.

Kickoff at both sites is 7:30 p.m.

Priest said the biggest thing the Eagles have worked on this week is toughness.

“There’s enough blame to go around, including myself,” Priest said. “We have to take ownership of it.”

He’s hopeful the stinging defeat to the Bulldogs, a six-time state champ since 2009, will motivate the team.

Clinton will be in a spread offense, mixed with some power running. A 40-front is the standard for the Dark Horses on defense.

The Eagles are hopeful for strong performances from Jordan Stanley, Rashard Willis, Josh Hayes, Nick Norris, Donnie Ezzell, Zac Hester and Jay’Quan McNair in the trenches. Zylique Lewis, ZaQuis Leach and Kasey Price are also among those pivotal to success.

Clinton has not played; its opener with Cape Fear was rained out and will not be made up. The Horses are in the East Central Conference with Wallace-Rose Hill.

The Knights face a Scorpions’ team that lost to Whiteville 33-7. The 3-A members of the Mideastern Conference were 2-9 a year ago, including a 21-16 loss to East Bladen.

“They appear to be very athletic,” Sherman said. “They were competitive in the first half, and throughout much of the game against Whiteville. People might look at the score, say easy win, but I think it was 7-0 going into the second.”

Sherman is concerned about the opponent’s nontraditional offense. North Brunswick runs a look comparable to what former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson ran, a flexbone featuring option football.

“In their scrimmages, their running backs are tough and athletic,” Sherman said. “If they get a crease, they’re gone.

“Defensively, they’re strong. We’ve got things to clean up from our game. But they’re a little scary on both sides of the ball.”

The Scorpions run a 3-4 defensive front bringing pressure from the outside.

The Knights’ first-year head coach said his team had missed assignments and some communication gaps on Monday.

Tyre Boykin, Tra’shawn Ballard and junior Kendall Johnson had solid outings. The Knights will need strong performances in the trenches again this week from Kai Belle, Xzavion Morrison, Nathan Landreth, Lucas Nance and Ethan Davis.

Damarius Robinson will be pivotal in the middle of the West Bladen defense.

“Tra’shawn Ballard played outside linebacker. He’s the edge setter. I thought toward the second quarter, he figured it out,” Sherman said. “He set the edge, didn’t get credit for tackles, but he blew everything back inside. He really stepped up for our defense.

“And Kendall Johnson played well on both sides.”

Sherman said taking care of details should enable the team to improve.

“If we can clean some of it up,” he said, “they’ll show a little better.”

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_football-4.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal