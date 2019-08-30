ELIZABETHTOWN — Exactly what the number is, she’s not really counting.

That she’s not lost since the last match of her freshman year, senior Alyssa Bell is very aware.

Her consecutive singles win streak climbed to 22 on Thursday afternoon at Bladen County Park as West Bladen toppled rival East Bladen 7-2 in high school tennis. The Three Rivers Conference members met for a nonconference match, part of the changed schedule this year to give more opportunity for matchups outside the league.

“I know I have a streak going,” Bell said, saying she didn’t know the number but she feels the pressure to succeed each time out. “I don’t want to lose the streak.”

She matched up with Alyssa Futrell on this afternoon, an athlete more known for her softball play. Futrell said she took lessons a long time ago, then picked back up with tennis this summer.

She’s playing the No. 2 spot for the Lady Eagles, a team that lost a multitude of seniors from last year.

“When I got put in No. 2, I was a little scared,” she said. “But I’m working on it, getting better.”

Senior teammate Lily Lin has been a big help. They also play doubles together, Lin at no more than 5-foot-3 and Futrell at 5-foot-10 making quite the pair.

Bell had surgery and missed most of her sophomore season. She went 17-0 last fall in her return.

“Determination,” she said of how the wins keep piling up. “I’m determined to win every game. I just want to win.”

And play well. She and her doubles partner, senior Autumn Brisson, each lamented unforced errors in singles. Brisson said Lin hustles and gets to so many balls others don’t.

“Overall it went well, but there’s a lot of room for improvement,” Brisson said.

In doubles, Brisson said Futrell was a quality net foe. Lin likes her teammate’s height and reach as well.

“It’s always tough playing them,” Lin said of the unbeaten Lady Knights (3-0). “I try to get in as many games as I can, stay close, and play my hardest.”

Playing pro sets, Brisson defeated Lin and Bell topped Futrell by identical 8-2 scores in the respective top two singles spots. Senior Alyssa Smith defeated East Bladen junior Carlie West 8-0 at No. 3, and junior Marley Fletcher triumphed 8-1 over senior Gracyn Martin.

East Bladen scored wins at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. Sophomore Heather Hardin clipped Courtney Hester 8-6 and sophomore Jayden Willington won over Elizabeth West 8-3.

In doubles, Brisson-Bell denied Lin-Futrell 8-4, Fletcher-Hester bested West-Hardin 8-1, and Smith-junior Elizabeth West triumphed over Martin-junior Hannah Wheless 8-0.

On Wednesday, West Bladen hosts Greene Central, the program that ended last year’s perfect season in the first round of playoffs. East Bladen welcomes Whiteville on Tuesday.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Lily Lin serves during Thursday’s tennis match between East Bladen and West Bladen. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_prep-eb-wb-6-090319-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Temperature at match time was about 88 degrees on Thursday when West Bladen and Alyssa Smith took on East Bladen. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_prep-eb-wb-5-090319-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen sophomore Jayden Willington was an 8-3 winner in singles. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_prep-eb-wb-4-090319-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Autumn Brisson, at No. 1 singles, defeated Lily Lin in singles and teamed with Alyssa Bell for a doubles triumph over Lin and Alyssa Futrell. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_prep-eb-wb-3-090319-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Senior Alyssa Bell hasn’t lost a singles match since her freshman season. Thursday she won her 22nd in a row. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_prep-eb-wb-2-090319-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Alyssa Bell was an 8-2 winner on Thursday over East Bladen’s Alyssa Futrell. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_prep-eb-wb-1-090319-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Alyssa Bell was an 8-2 winner on Thursday over East Bladen’s Alyssa Futrell.

