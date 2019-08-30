Lady Knights climb to 4-0

Ashlyn Cox -

LAKE WACCAMAW — West Bladen remained unbeaten in high school volleyball Thursday evening.

The Lady Knights of head coach Gaye Davis bounced host East Columbus 25-23, 25-10, 25-11 in a Three Rivers Conference match. West Bladen, which has played all of its matches away from home while a fire-burned gym floor is repaired, is 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the league.

Senior Lexi Corrothers had five kills and five aces; senior Mikayla Meadows had four kills and two blocks; and junior Amelia Brisson had four kills. Junior Sidnee Walters was credited with 12 assists and four aces; junior Ashlyn Cox had six assists; and senior Jordan Benson had 35 digs.

The Lady Knights are scheduled to be home with Whiteville on Thursday.

