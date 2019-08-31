Knights fall 54-14 at North Brunswick

Xzavion Morrison -

LELAND — West Bladen first-year head coach Jon Sherman liked the progress he saw in his team in the second half Friday night.

The first half, that’s another matter all together.

The Knights were humbled 54-14 by host North Brunswick. West Bladen, which had played Monday night, was left 0-2 heading into a nonconference matchup with Red Springs, a fellow Three Rivers Conference rival.

Down 41-0 at intermission, Sherman said the Knights took the second-half kickoff against the Scorpions’ first team defense and drove for a touchdown.

“We responded well, our focus was higher, we got the signals, we were running the play — it was a lot better,” Sherman said.

Senior Tyre Boykin and sophomore Shy’ron Adams hooked up on a fade pattern to fuel the drive. It ended with senior Tra’shawn Ballard carrying for the touchdown.

Boykin ran for the team’s second score, then added the conversion run.

“We played with more energy,” Sherman said. “We had some good plays. The first drive out of the half was good. We had the fade for a big gain. I saw some things. Our signaling was better; we only had to huddle one time.”

The head coach said his team struggled against the Mideastern Conference 3-A member’s flexbone offense.

“We missed the dive, they scored. We missed the pitch, they scored,” Sherman said. “It was a pretty bad half, in terms of emotion.”

West Bladen, he said, “struggled to find our groove to get better. Offensively, we’re struggling to hit what’s working for us.”

Boykin connected on several screen passes.

Sherman said junior Kendall Johnson had another good game for the Knights. He also liked the play of junior Xzavion Morrison at left guard and defensive end.

But he’s hopeful of improvement in a week of practice before playing the Red Devils the first of two times in three weeks.

“We’ve got to grow up and act different,” he said.

