Eagles in search of identity; fall 43-16 at Clinton

CLINTON — East Bladen knew well its first two opponents’ programs and reputations.

As for the Eagles, they’re still seeking an identity.

The defense spent most of Friday night backed up behind the 50-yard-line, never finding a consistency for stopping Clinton in a 43-16 nonconference setback. One week after being handled by Wallace-Rose Hill 44-0, East Bladen is 0-2 and limping into an open date sorely needed.

“We’re banged up,” eighth-year head coach Robby Priest said. “We had two out, and then tonight we lost one, two, three, maybe four.”

The Eagles are at Whiteville next, and then host South Columbus — quite the opening to the Three Rivers Conference schedule.

“We have not played our best,” senior Lawson Hester said.

And the best effort isn’t definitive either.

“I don’t believe so,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out who we are, and work together.”

In the first half, Hester had an interception in the end zone and senior Desyias McKoy recovered a fumble caused by junior RaSean McKoy. The Dark Horses (1-0) of second-year head coach Cory Johnson otherwise motored at will with junior quarterback Payson King and senior runner J’daques Wallace doing heavy damage.

The hosts started five of their first seven drives in Eagles’ territory, went 5-for-5 on third downs in the first half and 7-for-8 in the game, and scored 15 points off three East Bladen turnovers.

Clinton scored touchdowns each possession sans the two turnovers and a final drive that ended at the East Bladen 31 with 2:38 remaining. The Eagles’ interior front of seniors Jordan Stanley, Zac Hester and Rashard Willis was sternly tested.

“It hasn’t gone well,” junior left guard Josh Hayes said of the first two weeks. “We need to pick up the energy and the outcome will be different. If we play like we did in the second half, it’ll be different.”

Hayes pulled to lead senior ZaQuis Leach 6 yards to the end zone with 3:10 to play in the third quarter, ending a spell of nearly 81 minutes without a point while opponents had rung up 80. Senior Kasey Price scored from 3 yards out behind Stanley and Willis with 5:33 to go. Lawson Hester ran wide on successful conversions.

The first scoring drive covered 61 yards in eight snaps, the latter 80 in 15. The Eagles were 7-for-13 on third downs and 4-for-5 on fourths.

Pivotal in momentum was a second quarter sequence.

The Eagles drove from their 20, down 14-0, to a first down at the Clinton 2. A fumbled exchange between senior quarterback Tayshaun Berkeley and RaSean McKoy was recovered by Jahisien Cruse at the 6, and the Horses galloped 94 yards to a 22-0 lead with 22.8 seconds left before intermission.

The drive included two third down conversions, the second of which was a 35-yard pass from King to Jaheim Faison on third-and-24 from the Clinton 22 with just under two minutes to go.

“That took the air out,” Priest said. “Instead of being up, feeling good, we hung our heads a little bit.”

Wallace scored on runs of 6 and 4 yards, King from 2 and 1 yards away, Faison from 24 out, and Davion Smith had a 19-yard tote to pay dirt. King kicked five extra points and converted a bad snap into a two-point pass to Jatiyuhn Wilson.

“We need to figure out who we are, get in the film room, see our mistakes, and fix them,” Lawson said.

In playing two opponents who could well find their seasons still alive on Thanksgiving weekend, Priest assessed it bluntly.

“We’re not where we need to be,” he said.

As for how to get there, he added, “Don’t quit.”

East Bladen’s Gabriel Reaves looks into the Clinton backfield, preparing to make a stop on Friday night.

Eagles tumble at Clinton

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

EB Clinton 16 First downs 19 54-241 Rushes-yards 35-315 0 Passing yards 45 0-2-0 Passes 2-5-1 2-15.5 Punts 0 4-3 Fumbles 4-1 4-25 Penalties 8-65 East Bladen 0 0 8 8 — 16 Clinton 14 8 21 0 — 43 C — J’daques Wallace 6 run (Payson King kick), 5:59, 1st. C — Payson King 2 run (Payson King kick), 0:08.9, 1st. C — Payson King 1 run (Jatiyuhn Wilson pass from Payson King), 0:22.8, 2nd. C — J’daques Wallace 4 run (Payson King kick), 8:05, 3rd. C — Jaheim Faison 24 run (Payson King kick), 7:32, 3rd. EB — ZaQuis Leach 6 run (Lawson Hester run), 3:10, 3rd. C — Davion Smith 19 run (Payson King kick), 0:00, 3rd. EB — Kasey Price 3 run (Lawson Hester run), 5:33, 4th. Rushing EB — RaSean McKoy 12-86, ZaQuis Leach 15-61, Kasey Price 10-42, Lawson Hester 10-22, Desyias McKoy 3-16, Tayshaun Berkeley 2-13, Zac Hester 2-1; C — Davion Smith 4-81, Jaheim Faison 5-81, J’daques Wallace 8-78, Tamarick Bizzell 3-24, Zyon Simpson 3-24, Payson King 5-13, Jatiyuhn Wilson 1-11, Blake Smith 5-3, Cameron Armwood 1-0. Passing EB — Tayshaun Berkeley 0-2-0, 0 yards; C — Payson King 2-4-1, 45 yards; Blake Smith 0-1-0, 0 yards. Receiving EB — none; C — Jaheim Faison 1-35, Jatiyuhn Wilson 1-10.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

